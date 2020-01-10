COVID19 Five Key Risk Factors Now Driving State Credit Quality

For decades, US state governments have been the epitome of credit stability. However, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been so intense that in just a few months, there has been an accelerating need for the federal government to provide direct financial assistance to states. In this vlog, we explore the potential impact of this pandemic on the credit quality of state governments. Watch now:

