 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/covid19-five-key-risk-factors-now-driving-state-credit-quality content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

COVID19 Five Key Risk Factors Now Driving State Credit Quality

COVID-19 – Five Key Risk Factors Now Driving State Credit Quality

COVID-19: From Safe Harbor to Rough Seas – The Choppy Outlook for US Public Finance

COVID 19 From Safe Harbor to Rough Seas The Choppy Outlook for US Public Finance


COVID19 Five Key Risk Factors Now Driving State Credit Quality

For decades, US state governments have been the epitome of credit stability. However, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been so intense that in just a few months, there has been an accelerating need for the federal government to provide direct financial assistance to states. In this vlog, we explore the potential impact of this pandemic on the credit quality of state governments. Watch now:

Subscribe to receive updates on the forthcoming vlogs, where we cover the impact of COVID-19 on US Public Finance segments.

Learn more about the Public Finance Assessment Scoring Tool (PFAST) here.

Learn more about PFAST
Click here