COVID-19’s Impact on the Capital Markets: Identifier Issuance for Municipal Securities Sinks, but Corporate Requests Stable

The human toll and spread of COVID-19 has disrupted several industries, commodities and financial sectors, which has driven North American securities into disarray for the better part of March. While the stock markets tell a part of the story, how are equity and debt issuers reacting to this market shock in terms of issuing new securities?

As a capital markets utility with a window into pre-trade activity, CUSIP Global Services has been tracking the issuance of new securities identifiers closely over the past month to help gauge the impact of COVID-19 on the broader markets. Our post highlights recent issuance levels in the corporate and municipal segments, as well as resurgent asset classes and a few observations based on broader market news.

Corporate Equity & Debt

Overall corporate issuance – especially for debt – remains steady and close to pre-coronavirus levels. This includes large corporate debt, both public and private offerings. Based on cumulative weekly issuance reports from March and February 2020, overall corporate requests increased by 2.5% in March vs. February. A 14% increase in debt issuance and a hearty bump in bank certificate of deposit (CD) requests made up for lower equity issuance. Requests for CLO deals have dipped notably.

After soaring higher in mid-March, bank CD volume has leveled off over the last two weeks as investors likely flocked to safe havens during the first week of COVID-19’s impact. Still, bank CDs jumped by 30% month over month while equity requests were down 24.6%.

Municipal Bonds

Municipal issuance was much lower in March as the primary markets essentially shut down. There are some encouraging signs that muni issuance could pick up as the muni market starts to stabilize with the assistance of Fed stimulus facilities.

Recently, municipal CUSIP requestors have returned with restructured preliminary offerings, including new dated dates for negotiated deals and changes in sale dates for competitive offerings. This could be a sign that postponed offerings are still on the calendar and may come to market to provide needed supply for investors and liquidity to issuers. Some deals have also been changed from public to private offerings in order to more quickly come to market. Municipal request volume for deals from underwriters on the CGS platform was down 49% in March vs. February.

Additional Market Metrics & Observations