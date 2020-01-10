 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/corporate-and-municipal-cusip-requests-drop-in-july content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Corporate and Municipal CUSIP Requests Drop in July

Assessing ESG Profiles And Returns Against The Broader High-Yield Sector

Requests for Municipal and Corporate CUSIPs Surge in June

Municipal Securities Activity Increases Again in May, while Corporate Debt Requests Sink

CUSIP Requests Surge in April as Corporate and Municipal Borrowers Continue to Search for Liquidity


Corporate and Municipal CUSIP Requests Drop in July

Highlights

CUSIP requests for North American corporate securities decreased in July, as corporate debt and long-term certificate of deposit requests dropped markedly.

Municipal volumes also decelerated in July, following three straight months of volume increases.

This one-month slowdown is something market participants may want to watch for any further signs of lower issuance in the second half of the year.

CUSIP request volumes for corporate and municipal issuers slowed in July, reversing the significant gains realized over the previous month.

North American corporate requests totaled 4,086 in July 2020, down 19.4% from June. On a year-over-year basis, corporate CUSIP requests are up 15.3%. The July 2020 decrease was driven by an 18.9% monthly decline in requests for corporate debt identifiers and a 20.6% monthly decrease in requests for identifiers for certificates of deposit with maturities longer than one year.

Municipal volumes also decelerated in July, following three straight months of volume increases. The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – fell 10.1% versus June. However, requests for short-term notes with maturities of less than one year increased 31.8% from June during the annual peak season for note issuance. Overall municipal volumes are up 11.9% year over year.

Among top state issuers, New York, Texas and California were the most active in July. New York's total increased by 10% month over month, Texas' tally jumped 18% and California-based issues fell 32% in July. New Jersey and Pennsylvania round out the month's top five.

 

Requests for international equity and debt CUSIPs were mixed in July. International equity CUSIP requests were down 38.5% versus June, but are still up on a year-over-year basis. International debt CUSIPs increased 7.8% on a monthly basis and declined 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

While annualized volumes are still telling a story of relatively healthy capital markets, this one-month slowdown in request volume is something market participants may want to watch for any further signs of lower issuance in the second half of the year.

To see interactive graphs for all July CUSIP request volumes by asset class, access the full report. Sign up here to receive CUSIP Global Services’ monthly Issuance Trends reports as soon they’re released.

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo
  • Download The Full Report

CUSIP Global Services’ July 2020 Issuance Trends Report

Click Here
  • Solutions

Learn more about CUSIP Global Services

Click Here
  • Webinar Replay

CUSIP and LEI : Two Standards, One Stop

Access Now
  • Read The Full Report

Quarterly CUSIP Issuance Infographic Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019

Read More