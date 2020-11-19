 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/copper-cbs-september-2020-copper-prices-rise-as-us-dollar-weakens content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Copper CBS September 2020 - Copper Prices Rise As US Dollar Weakens

Video Supply-Side Platforms Hurt By Q2'20 Fall In Video Ads, Rebounding In 2021

Estimating Probability of Default in Project Finance Portfolios

Ad agencies struggle to survive second quarter of 2020

Estimating Probability of Default in Project Finance Portfolios


Copper CBS September 2020 - Copper Prices Rise As US Dollar Weakens

London Metal Exchange copper cash prices rose to US$6,789 per tonne on Sept. 1, the highest level since June 2018, 5.4% higher than the US$6,441/t level on Aug. 3. The price rally is strongly linked to U.S. dollar weakness and the continued ramp-up of Chinese refined copper consumption. As a result, we have increased our forecast for the copper price for 2020.

  • Copper prices have increased by 5.4% to US$6,789/t on Sept. 1 from US$6,441/t a month earlier, a 26-month high.
  • The trade-weighted dollar fell to a 28-month low of 92.14 on Aug. 31 as the U.S. presidential election approaches, with Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden the front runner in the polls.
  • The Chinese Caixin Purchasing Managers Indexes, or PMI, rose to 53.1 in August from 52.8 in July.
  • Chinese fixed-asset investment fell for the sixth consecutive month, declining by just 1.6% in August, down from a 3.1% fall in July.
  • China imported 521,291 tonnes of refined copper during the first seven months of 2020, 21% higher than the 431,909 tonnes imported during the same period of 2019.
  • We have maintained our view that copper prices will continue to rise in the very near term before easing back during the fourth quarter.

 

SNL Image

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo