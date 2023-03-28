Pre-engagement – By performing in-depth assessments on a supplier to ensure that the supplier can be a long-term sustainable partner before contracting.

Post-contracting – Performing ongoing oversight during the engagement with a supplier to ensure that any deterioration in supplier strength is identified early enough to prevent incidents.

All companies have critical dependencies within their network of suppliers. Without a network of reliable suppliers, enterprise activities could not be adequately supported. A solid supplier network allows for cost-effectiveness, expertise, and innovation to thrive. However, ensuring suppliers are suitable and safe before and throughout the contract comes with challenges. Often suppliers are selected and engaged but subsequently become financially challenged, exposing the primary company to operational and reputational risks or, worst case, complete enterprise disruption. Having evidence-based confidence in the selection and management of suppliers is fundamental during two stages of the supplier lifecycle:

Financial health management for a global set of suppliers

Our customer had an extensive global supply chain with over 10,000 suppliers. Given its business model, there was a long-term dependency on each supplier, and ensuring their good financial health was fundamental. Given the large portfolio of suppliers, the customer faced challenges in obtaining the correct information and evidence to perform the financial health assessment. Furthermore, for a subset of suppliers, the pre-engagement assessment outcome was not meeting the minimum internal onboarding requirements. This subset required substantial support and remediation to either revalidate and onboard or safely manage out of the supply chain operations. The procurement and financial risk departments approached S&P Global Market Intelligence, wanting best practice processes that would be more effective and efficient than their current practice and meet their stakeholders’ needs.

Main challenges

One of the main challenges was related to the large number of suppliers, mainly private companies, whose financial information was not readily available. At the same time, the risks and events in the outside world created more disruption to the financial health of the suppliers. It was difficult to assess and score firms accurately due to the lack of timely, reliable, and publicly available information and evidence. These issues were compounded by a shortage of in-house expertise on financial health analysis using internal assessment processes that were non-standardized, inconsistent, and manual. The absence of a centralized system that could onboard all suppliers and allows for supplier oversight resulted in several incidents that negatively affected production processes. This created inefficiency, increased costs, and increased risk.

Requirements to overcome these challenges:

Provide assessment services focusing on the financial strength of every individual supplier and overall supplier portfolio.

A Supplier Risk Management platform supporting automation in supplier onboarding; collecting due diligence information and evidence; conducting the assessment and scoring process; monitoring supplier strength; serving as a central register of information; and providing transparent reporting.

A Credit Analytics capability to score financial information rapidly and fully as part of the due diligence process, producing a comprehensive financial assessment. Furthermore, the assessment must reflect the most up-to-date market conditions by overlaying the Credit Cycle adjustment to get a Point in Time Score.

A Managed Service for a subset of higher-risk suppliers that do not meet the expected internal onboarding requirements and to best manage any challenge to the assessment outcome. For this part of the supplier population, strong interaction is needed to support them in the remediation of the financial health assessment shortcomings and, where possible, improve the financial health assessment outcome.

The solution & benefits for the customer