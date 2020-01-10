Consumer Engagement Remains Challenging For OTT Players In Asia

While issues such as piracy and lack of infrastructures continue to be prevalent in Asia, over-the-top players at the ConnecTechAsia Summit held June 18-20 in Singapore indicated that maintaining consumer engagement on their platforms was on top of the list of challenges to be addressed in the region.

Some of the factors driving consumer usage for OTT services in Asia include increased choices, the convenience of on-demand viewing and the highly personalized content being optimized for mobile screens, according to Krishnan Rajagopalan, director of payments for Netflix Inc. in Asia-Pacific. During his opening keynote, he explained that current market trends in the region reflect "how consumers are clearly sending us signals that they are very interested in OTT."

In a separate panel, however, other streaming players noted that changes in consumer interests and behaviors have made it even more difficult to compete for engagement in the region, considering the fragmented state of the industry.

Vishal Dembla, chief commercial officer of HOOQ Holdings Pte. Ltd., pointed to the lack of consumer attention as the biggest risk for his company. Dembla said that video consumption used to take up 60%-70% of a consumer's time when they first entered the market, but now it has gone down to just 30%-40%. He added that established social media platforms and short-form content aggregators have done a good job of keeping consumers engaged with their services.

Agreeing with Dembla was Anil Nihalani, head of digital products and technology at Mediacorp. Nihalani explained that issues like piracy and bandwidth problems would always exist, although those tend to get better over time as technology evolves. Media companies need to shift their focus to figuring out how to stay relevant and to provide the right kind of experience as consumer interest changes, he said.

The two panelists, however, had opposing views when it came to the topic of personalization. For Dembla, personalization allows HOOQ to "narrowcast" effectively to a specific target audience and give them a better video experience. For Nihalani, personalization is becoming less relevant as viewers display different behaviors throughout the day. "The reality is the same user may watch shorter videos on their commute to work, seek something light in the evening and decide to binge watch a show before they sleep," he said.

Markus Fritz, executive vice president for commercial development and strategic partnerships at Eutelsat, argued that personal recommendation tools might not always be effective, as initial interest for a genre does not mean the user will watch it all the time. "The complexity of consumers means there would be a risk of pushing recommendations that might not always be accurate," he concluded.

Streaming services in the region have been adopting different approaches to keep customer engagement on their platforms. Dembla explained how HOOQ has been localizing its platform through machine learning and artificial intelligence and making international content more relatable to its local audience.

Rajagopalan shared how Netflix plans to continue investing heavily in local markets and local content while experimenting on new business models. Other key areas of focus for Netflix in the region include educating consumers about the product, building more partnerships and addressing the lack of payment infrastructure through innovation.

Many of the industry experts attending the summit agreed that transactional video-on-demand and freemium models that require less commitment from consumers are slowly becoming the dominant business models for streaming services in Asia. Archana Anand, chief business officer of Indian OTT platform ZEE5 Global, a subsidiary of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., believes that despite the many business models to choose from, the most important thing for OTT services is to be available wherever the consumers are.