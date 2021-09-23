Capital Markets Activity Infographic: SPAC Volume Rises in Q3; Equity Issuance Drops but Remains Strong in Several Sectors

SPAC IPO activity slightly picked up in Q3 2021 compared to the prior quarter. During this period, SPACs raised a total of $17 billion in capital from IPOs across 125 transactions. That transaction figure is the third-highest quarterly total of SPAC offerings in the last five years.
Equity capital markets activity continued its strong momentum in the third quarter with $223 billion raised, which is up 25% from the same period last year. Once again, Consumer Discretionary was the equity capital markets' sector of focus in Q3. Global proceeds raised within the Consumer Discretionary sector total $93 billion through the first nine months of 2021.
Access our complete infographic below to see more data visualizations for Q3 and 2021 YTD capital markets activity, including the largest SPAC and non-SPAC IPOs, global equity capital markets issuance by type, region, and sector, and SPACs that are receiving private investment in public equity.
Global Capital Markets & SPAC Activity – Q3 2021
