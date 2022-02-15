 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/broadcast-deal-market-recap-q4-2021 content esgSubNav
Broadcast deal market recap Q4, 2021

Highlights

An analysis of the largest sales of radio and TV stations in the fourth quarter of 2021

In the absence of hundred-million-dollar deals, Q4’s TV deal volume of $105.5 million stands for only 2.3% of 2021’s total TV deal volume, but radio’s $102.7 million represent 54.2% of the year’s radio deal volume.

Three of the year’s top-four radio deals were announced in December, giving rise to a slightly more optimistic outlook for 2022. In two transactions, The Walt Disney Company received a total of $24.25 million for its remaining radio stations. VCY America, Inc. is going to pay $9.25 million for KESN-FM in the Dallas-Ft. Worth market and Good Karma Broadcasting, LLC will pay $15.0 million for Disney’s AM stations in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago and for an LMA for WEPN-FM, owned by Emmis Communications.

Also in December, Univision Communications Inc. announced the spin-off of WQBU-FM in New York’s Nassau-Suffolk market to Family Stations, Inc. for $9.0 million.

Top-Radio Station Sales Q4, 2021

Deal Announcement Date (mm/dd/yyyy) Buyer  Seller  Transaction Value
($ mil.)		 Full Power
Stns		 Low Power
Stns		 Construction
Permits
12/20/2021 Good Karma Broadcasting, LLC The Walt Disney Company 15.00 3    
12/21/2021 VCY America, Inc. The Walt Disney Company 9.25 1    
12/3/2021 Family Stations, Inc. Univision Communications Inc. 9.00 1 2  
12/21/2021 Private investor - Katrina Ostlund Private investor - Christopher Pacheco 1.40 3    
10/19/2021 Buzzards Media, LLC Hayco Broadcasting, Inc. 1.30 2 1  
11/18/2021 Educational Media Foundation Tuscarawas Broadcasting Company 0.85 1    
12/21/2021 Augusta Radio Fellowship Institute, Inc. Private Investor - Grady W. Tuner 0.80 1    
12/29/2021 MARC Radio Group, LLC MBC of Texas-KGGR, Inc. 0.65 1   1
12/16/2021 Truth Broadcasting Corporation Crescent Media Group, LLC 0.63 1   1
12/8/2021 Salem Media Group, Inc. Immaculate Heart Media, Inc. 0.60 1 1  

Largest TV deal of the quarter was Weigel Broadcasting Co.’s purchase of PMCM TV, LLC’s New York station WJLP (coming with a low power translator) filed with the FCC in October for $62.5 million.

Weigel’s acquisition was only the fifth largest deal of the year, but it was the largest one that did not involve Gray Television, Inc. as buyer or seller.

There was just one other large TV deal, in which Allen Media Holdings II, LLC paid $28.5 million to Woods Communications Corporation for two DTV stations and one translator in Alabama’s Montgomery-Selma market.

Top TV Station Sales Q4, 2021

Deal Announcement Date (mm/dd/yyyy) Buyer  Seller  Transaction Value
($ mil.)		 Full Power
Stns		 Class-A
TV		 Low Power
Stns		 Construction
Permits
10/8/2021 Weigel Broadcasting Co. PMCM TV, LLC 62.50 1   1  
12/28/2021 Allen Media Holdings II, LLC Woods Communications Corporation 28.50 2   1  
11/12/2021 Sovryn Holdings, Inc. Prism Broadcasting Network Inc. 5.25   1    
11/30/2021 Major Market Broadcasting of New York Inc. Venture Technologies Group, LLC 1.70     1  
12/20/2021 Gray Television, Inc. Lowcountry 34 Media, LLC 1.17     5 1
12/10/2021 Sovryn Holdings, Inc. Word of God Fellowship, Inc., d/b/a Daystar Television Network 1.05     1  
12/10/2021 Christian Television Corporation, Inc. Citrus County Association for Retarded Citizens, Inc. 1.00   1    
10/25/2021 Gray Television, Inc. 5GTV, LLC 0.50     1  
10/13/2021 Gray Television, Inc. Legacy Broadcasting of Rapid City, LLC 0.50 2   1  
12/27/2021 Radiant Life Ministries, Inc. Lowcountry 34 Media, LLC 0.50     1  

Large acquisitions and sales carried out by Gray Television Inc. dominated the TV deal market in 2021. Without Gray's activities, the 2021 TV deal volume would have been $319.7 million, and almost one-third of that took place in the last quarter of the year.

