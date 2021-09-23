 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/asset-owner-perspectives-on-climate-change-measurement-management-and-reporting-in-australia content esgSubNav
In This List
Blog

Asset Owner Perspectives on Climate Change Measurement, Management, and Reporting in Australia
Case Study

Honing Sustainable Investing Strategies with Robust Environmental Data

Blog

ESG & Technology: Impacts and Implications

Blog

Essential Energy Insights - October 2021

Blog

Essential Metals & Mining Insights - October 2021


Asset Owner Perspectives on Climate Change Measurement, Management, and Reporting in Australia

Highlights

S&P Global Sustainable1 Presents: Leadership Insight Series

The Business as usual is making the world unlivable, given mankind’s impact on the oceans and the planet overall. In fact, the World Economic Forum predicts that oceans will have more plastic from waste than fish by 2050, a catastrophic situation since the oceans drive global systems that make the Earth habitable for humankind.

Following the tragic mega-fires of 2019–2020, extreme floods and ongoing degradation of the Great Barrier Reef, many Australians are calling for more action on climate change. Much is at stake because the country is a large exporter of liquefied gas and coal. Superannuation funds are investors in Australia’s largest companies, including the emitters of greenhouse gases (GHGs), and can play an important role in helping to move to a greener economy.

To understand some of the challenges facing super funds as they balance a multitude of pressures from stakeholders, S&P Global Market Intelligence hosted a roundtable with asset owners, investors, climate consultants and economists to discuss the current situation and the perceived obstacles to moving forward. This article summarizes the discussion.

  • Download the full report

Asset Owner Perspectives on Climate Change Measurement, Management, and Reporting in Australia

Download
Learn more about ESG Intelligence
Learn More