Asia-Pacific Subscription OTT Video 5-Year Outlook

In this report we publish country-level OTT video subscription and revenue projections for 16 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The figures include SVOD and virtual multichannel services.
The Asia-Pacific subscription OTT video industry continues to grow as existing services penetrate further into the market. New international services are quickly entering the market hoping to capitalize on subscription OTT's increasing traction and the enormous scale of the region. We estimate APAC subscription OTT revenues to reach $19.9 billion by 2024.
The mainland Chinese market continues to be the main driver in our subscriber and revenue estimates. We anticipate subscriber figures rising at a 5% CAGR from 2019 to 2024 and revenues growing approximately 13% over the same period in the market.
For subscription OTT services in Southeast Asia, heightened localization initiatives remain crucial in order to sustain paying subscribers. Monetization of OTT video within Southeast Asian countries is still a challenge given the abundance of free content. Consumers in countries such as Cambodia and Vietnam are still getting accustomed to paying for online video streaming services.