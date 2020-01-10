Asia OTT Leaders Continue To Expand Partnerships With Telcos

Since 2018, international over-the-top services operating in the Asia-Pacific region continue to partner with telecommunications and multichannel operators. We added emerging OTT providers Eros International PLC, Amazon.com Inc. and Media Prima Television Networks' tonton to our survey of top regional OTT companies, which includes Netflix Inc., iFlix Sdn Bhd, PCCW Ltd.'s Viu, and Hooq Digital PTE. Ltd. As of June 2019, our updated survey has tracked a total of 120 partner deals with telcos and multichannel operators across 21 markets in the region. Thirty-one new tie-ups have been signed since May 2018, with telcos in Southeast Asia being the most common targets of the seven OTT companies. China still lacks any deals with our surveyed OTT providers, due to state regulations prohibiting international media entities from entering the market.

Such partnership agreements allow both parties to benefit. Telcos can pursue lofty digital strategies by leveraging their infrastructure advantage and customer base with OTT partners' premium, on-demand content libraries. Meanwhile, OTT platforms become more accessible to telcos' existing mass customer bases via built-in video apps, integrated billing mechanisms over existing fixed or mobile connections, and promotional access to OTT content and other exclusive deals. These agreements are especially important in the face of increased competition and other market challenges.

Among the surveyed partnerships, Netflix has most aggressively expanded its portfolio of agreements in Asia-Pacific, completing 10 since May 2018. Netflix's arrangement with Sri Lankan direct-to-home provider Dialog is the most recent deal. Under the agreement, Dialog offers direct carrier billing to its postpaid subscribers. The deal came right after Netflix partnered with Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd., doing business as ACT Fibernet, in March 2019, whereby the telco also offers direct carrier billing to its broadband customers. The telco also allows the Netflix app to be integrated into the ACT Stream TV 4K set-top box.

The region's first OTT-telco agreement began with Netflix in early 2015, when it launched in Australia. Launch partners iiNet Ltd. and Singtel Optus Pty. Ltd. offered unmetered Netflix streaming for their respective broadband customers. In addition, the Netflix app was built into Optus' Fetch TV platform, allowing Fetch TV subscribers to access Netflix content from their set-top boxes.

Netflix's expansion to the Asia-Pacific region led several regional rival services to adopt similar strategies. HOOQ, in partnership with Globe Telecom, launched in the Philippines immediately after Netflix's planned arrival in Australia. HOOQ enabled Globe customers to access thousands of Hollywood and Filipino movies and TV series, with the option for offline viewing. Other established OTT companies in Asia-Pacific have also begun partnering with telcos. Eros' platform, Eros Now, first partnered with Bharti Airtel Ltd. in late 2015 to provide content integration into the Airtel TV app, and has since expanded to partner with telcos across six countries. Meanwhile, tonton expanded its previous 2014 partnership with U Mobile Sdn. Bhd. in April 2016 from unlimited streaming during off-peak hours only to 24/7 for select customers.

On the content side, our survey reveals that OTT providers are most willing to offer discounted deals or bundle their services into entertainment packages with partnering operators, offering 72 subscription promotions in total. For instance, iflix offers selected customers of telco partners across 13 markets free subscriptions ranging from one month to unlimited access in length, as well as discounted promotions for its OTT service. Viu, owned by telco PCCW Ltd., has most recently bundled package deals with Telenor Myanmar, through which customers can purchase Viu's premium subscription service bundled with discounted streaming at a rate of 1 Burmese kyat per MB.

Direct carrier billing is at the core of many OTT-telco partnerships as well. In markets where credit card payment is unavailable to the average OTT subscriber, this allows users to pay OTT subscription fees as part of their monthly telephone or data bills. OTT providers are leveraging telecom incumbents' billing systems to reach new customers that would otherwise be unable to sign up due to payment difficulties. As of June 2019, our surveyed OTT services had set up 40 carrier billing agreements in 12 Asian markets, including Indonesia, India, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Maldives, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Japan and South Korea.

These types of partnership deals also serve other purposes in South and Southeast Asian markets, such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, where fixed-broadband penetration is low and mobile dominates. For example, direct carrier billing also allows customers to pay for these streaming subscriptions through their mobile services. Additionally, certain subscription promotions apply specifically to mobile broadband plans, such as Eros Now's subscription inclusion in select prepaid and postpaid plans for U Mobile customers. We can see OTT platforms adopting different partnership strategies to best approach these mobile-first markets.

Direct integration into existing mobile app services, streaming devices, or mobile phones offered by telcos also allow OTT providers to tap into Asian mobile markets. We've tracked 14 such deals across five Asian markets, including India, Malaysia, Japan, Australia and Sri Lanka. Notably, Eros Now is integrated into mobile-app or streaming device services provided by Airtel, Vodafone Idea Ltd., Tata Sky Ltd., Reliance Jio and Dialog in South Asian markets. A Netflix app is also pre-installed onto SoftBank Group Corp. phones and Vodafone Australia Pty. Ltd.'s Vodafone TV streaming player. Telcos that partner with OTT providers, for their part, have used these add-on subscriptions and integration to add value to their services and drive consumer preference toward their offerings.

Unlike OTT providers that solely focus on telco partners, Netflix also sees distribution opportunities with multichannel TV operators. To date, the company has made its service available on DTH and IPTV platforms by working with 18 telcos to integrate the Netflix app into pay-TV set-top boxes. Meanwhile, HOOQ has also integrated its services into the set-top boxes of ACT Fibernet, Telkomsel, First Media and AIS. Among the other OTT companies we have surveyed, only Eros Now has integrated its services into a set-top box — specifically, with that of Videocon d2h. Multichannel subscribers of those operators then have direct access to Netflix and other streaming services on the primary screen via the built-in app.

With the inundation of OTT providers in Asia-Pacific, competition between OTT companies is escalating, and the need for OTT companies to differentiate themselves through these partnerships is growing. Amazon's Prime Video service has been expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific region and signed its first deal with Indian telco Vodafone Idea in June 2018. Since then, it has partnered with telcos in the Philippines, Maldives, and Singapore, as well as three more in India. The company also uniquely offers business-to-consumer e-commerce services that help differentiate its offerings from those of other strictly OTT platforms and make partnerships with Amazon more attractive to telcos. A few OTT providers have also entered into content co-production and/or distribution deals with telcos: Netflix with Chunghwa Telecom, Viu with BOLT!, and iflix with Globe Telecom.

Pricing is another factor that affects the relevance of OTT-telco partnerships in markets where piracy and rival OTT competition are both present, even with the abundance of the aforementioned promotional subscription agreements. In India, where Netflix has partnered with many major operators to offer temporary subscription promotions, other streaming platforms have greater shares of the country's OTT market. After any promotional subscriptions expire, paying for the service can be over five times as expensive as more popular platforms such as Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Eros Now, which have telco and multichannel TV operator tie-ups of their own. In terms of bandwidth pricing, we have tracked 23 deals across six markets, including Pakistan, the Maldives, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia, which provide large or unlimited data streaming packages for partner OTT platforms. These tie-ups indicate OTT platforms' efforts to provide affordable access to more customers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Regulatory and competitive hostilities in certain Asian markets are another challenge for OTT providers. For example, digital services taxes on foreign OTT services such as Netflix and Viu have been passed in Malaysia and Singapore, and introduced in Thailand. Meanwhile, South Korean telcos and broadcasting conglomerates have targeted anti-competitive practices at international OTT services, such as when the three major broadcasters SBS, KBS, and MBC — which jointly own streaming platform pooq through the Content Alliance Platform Inc. — pulled content from LG U+ for partnering with Netflix. The country has also seen regulatory uncertainty regarding OTT that has hindered international OTT providers from partnering with more telcos in the South Korean market. These hindrances highlight the importance of major OTT platforms leveraging these partnerships to reach more consumers in markets where barriers are increasing.

Inspired by strategic cross-sector alliances between upstart OTT and traditional media and telecommunications industries, telcos, pay-TV operators and premium networks are also putting together OTT services themselves to create new business opportunities for value-added gains. Other than telco-backed regional players HOOQ, Viu and Now E, our survey finds several other operator/network-owned OTT services across eight markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Among them, FOXTEL and Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd. are going one step further than their counterparts by offering linear streaming packages in addition to on-demand content, effectively operating as virtual multichannel service providers. As of June 2019, HBO, FOX and STAR India were the only premium networks in the Asia-Pacific region with proprietary OTT offerings.