A Trade Finance Firm Ups Its Game With Supply Chain Intelligence

Pain Points

Members of the trade finance team had been relying on data available in the public domain, as well as insights provided by suppliers and other business partners, to identify good candidates for loans. This was very time consuming and lacked the analytical rigor needed to build an attractive pipeline of opportunities, while minimizing risks for the firm. Team members knew they needed to upgrade their capabilities with:

Online access to comprehensive import and export data with details on buyers/sellers , product descriptions, and values.

Search capabilities to quickly identify prospects in a specific region, trade lane, or product category.

Financial data on both public and private firms to vet potential clients and track their creditworthiness over time.

Contact information for decision makers to put vital information in the hands of the sales professionals.

Access via the cloud in addition to a web-based application.

Team members had heard about the Panjiva Supply Chain Intelligence solution and wanted to learn more about the offering.

The Solution

Market Intelligence described Panjiva that provides global import and export transaction details, with information on buyers and sellers, product descriptions, values, and more. They also described the S&P Capital IQ Pro desktop solution that provides unrivaled financial data, tech-forward productivity tools, news, and research on one integrated platform. Finally, they described the firm’s arrangement with Snowflake, a unique cloud-based offering that complements desktop access. Together, these solutions would enable the trade finance team to:

Understand detailed trade activity Panjiva Supply Chain Intelligence provides access to 2+ billion transaction records and 13+ million[1] company-to-company relationships. The records include importer and exporter company names, product details, dollar values, harmonized international trade (HS) codes, and more. Zero in on prospects in specific regions Panjiva’s advanced Radius Search Tool lets users put a pin on the map anywhere in the world and set a ring around that in kilometers to look at companies within the ring that meet certain criteria. This may include commodity type, number of employees, revenues, and more. Perform due diligence and identify contacts Company-specific details include location, current trading partners, shipping volume year-over-year, company revenue, employee count, and more. Information is also available on the names, titles, phone numbers, and email addresses of key personnel at 1+ million companies to quickly get to decision makers. Dig deep on financials on S&P Capital IQ Pro Private Company Data covers 16 million private companies around the globe, 10 million with financial statements, and 500,000+ early stage companies supported by data from Crunchbase. Premium Financials provides standardized data for over 5,000 financial, supplemental, and industry-specific data items for 150,000+ companies globally, including 95,000+ active and inactive companies across multiple industries. Data is available at numerous frequencies and point-in-time representations of a financial period include press releases, original filings, and restatements. Access data via the cloud Snowflake is a Software as a Service (SaaS) offering in the cloud, so there is no hardware or software to select, install, and manage. Users can directly access and query Market Intelligence and select third-party data. In addition, Snowflake’s availability in Amazon AWS, Microsoft AZURE, and Google Cloud lets users leverage their cloud provider of choice. Easily manage integration with internal data Cross Reference Services provides extensive linking capabilities to tie together data on entities across different Market Intelligence and third-party datasets, including linking with Dun and Bradstreet identifiers.

Key Benefits

Market Intelligence let the trade finance team use Workbench to assess the offering. Workbench is a web-based notebook environment that enables users to test, explore, and experiment with datasets from S&P Global and curated third-party providers. This was very helpful, and the team quickly saw many benefits to the overall offering, including the ability to:

Rely on a trusted information provider known for high-quality data, analytics, and insights.

known for high-quality data, analytics, and insights. Easily identify opportunities with detailed information on trade taking place with commodities, companies, and countries.

with detailed information on trade taking place with commodities, companies, and countries. Confidently perform due diligence on shipping records and compare the results with information provided by suppliers.

and compare the results with information provided by suppliers. Vet companies to avoid potential risks and monitor changes in creditworthiness over time.

and monitor changes in creditworthiness over time. Quickly get to decision makers by leveraging important contact details.

by leveraging important contact details. Utilize a powerful desktop solution and cloud-based option to meet different needs at different times.

