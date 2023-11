The bank engaged S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”) to deploy a team of 25 credit analysts within a month to manage the heavy volumes and ensure timely delivery during a six-month long pilot phase. The analysts:

Automatically spread financial statement information into financial analysis templates using Market Intelligence’s ProSpread™ that facilitates the extraction and spreading of data from documents.

using Market Intelligence’s ProSpread™ that facilitates the extraction and spreading of data from documents. Developed financial projections for the bank’s corporate borrowers.

for the bank’s corporate borrowers. Drafted credit memos leveraging the bank’s internal platform for assessing credit risk of counterparties , a Completed peer comparison analyses , evaluated ESG / Climate risks and scores, and provided credit outlook for each counterparty based on the bank’s internal methodology.

leveraging the bank’s internal platform for assessing credit risk of counterparties , a , evaluated ESG / Climate risks and scores, and provided credit outlook for each counterparty based on the bank’s internal methodology. Updated the bank’s internal qualitative scoring model, providing an enhanced scoring framework for financial institutions that assigns scores based on new information and developments. The update included documenting details on the rationale for the scores.

The deliverables were exchanged through a secured ‘e-share’ platform to maintain confidentiality and comply with data protection laws.