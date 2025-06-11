About 16% of the global population has a significant disability, according to the World Health Organization. AI and AI-enabled tools are already improving the quality of life and access to the physical and digital world for many people. Used by individuals or deployed at a municipal level, the technologies can enhance mobility, offer more personalized services, and reduce barriers for people with disabilities, the elderly, and the underserved.

Shared environments

In shared environments, AI-driven solutions can form a digital layer that promotes equity, particularly where they help make public spaces, services, and civic participation more inclusive by design. Some of the key tools being deployed are:

Computer vision (CV): Wearables (such as eyeglasses) and public CV systems deployed at intersections or on streetlights can identify obstacles in real time and alert users, enabling smart navigation for people with low or no vision or mobility challenges.

Internet of Things (IoT) sensors: Connected sensors embedded in public infrastructure can improve safety and comfort by monitoring air quality, lighting, or curbside conditions. For example, citizens with respiratory issues can be alerted to remain inside or avoid certain areas when sensors detect that pollution has passed a predetermined threshold.

Predictive analytics: When embedded in user-facing applications, this technology can help anticipate transit demand or service outages. Those predictions can facilitate planning and enable proactive communication to assist people with visual or mobility impairments.

Generative multimodal AI: This technology's ability to create new content (including text, images, audio, and video) can be integrated into municipal websites to translate complex, multi-source, and multi-format data into accessible formats. Audio, simplified visuals, and multilingual summaries can be tailored to users' needs and preferences.

Private residences

In the home, AI-driven technologies can significantly enhance safety, independence, and quality of life, particularly where they are combined to form an intelligent support system using sensors, automation, and predictive capabilities that can assist with daily living and risk monitoring, and promote autonomy. Technologies being used in homes include:

Computer vision: CV-enabled devices such as fall-detection cameras or wearables and smart glasses use visual AI to recognize accidents, monitor daily routines, and assist people with visual impairments by identifying objects or reading text aloud.

Voice assistants: Hands-free tools such as Amazon Echo or Google Assistant allow users to control lighting through integration with smart home systems, call for help, or receive reminders. Voice control makes technology more accessible to people with mobility or dexterity challenges.

Smart sensors and IoT devices: Motion detectors and connected appliances gather data from the home environment, automatically triggering actions such as shutting off a stove or alerting caregivers when routines are disrupted.

Predictive analytics: These systems, either through integration in wearables or through sensors, analyze behavioral patterns to provide early health risk warnings. They can anticipate falls, detect changes in mobility, and send medication adherence alerts before problems escalate.

The application of AI technologies to enhance accessibility is already widespread, as the following (non-exhaustive) table of examples demonstrates (see table 1).