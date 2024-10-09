Daily Update: October 9, 2024

In describing the difference between the global and Chinese metals markets, Nick Trickett, senior analyst for metals and mining at S&P Global Commodity Insights, draws a Venn diagram with two nearly overlapping circles. The Chinese economy consumes nearly three-quarters of the world’s seaborne iron ore supplies and generates nearly 60% of global lithium demand, 80% of copper demand growth and 75% of nickel demand growth. It eats metal ravenously.

To satisfy this appetite, China has become world leader in every aspect of the metals supply chain, from mining through refining to finished products. The energy transition requires a fundamental shift for the global economy — from consuming fossil fuels for energy to using metals to capture, store and transmit vast new quantities of energy. This places China at the epicenter of the greatest industrial transformation in history. That topic was covered in a recent “EnergyCents” podcast interview with Trickett, “In a Metal Mood: China's evolving role in global cleantech supply chains.”

China’s unique strength in metals markets is being the leading supplier and the leading demand center for most metals. One challenge for mines, gigafactories and rare earth metals refineries is that to get funding from banks and investors, they must demonstrate both reliable access to raw materials and offtake agreements with customers for their products. Because China has raw materials, production and demand across the cleantech value chain, that business can be fully domestic.

No one builds a mine without offtake agreements in place. The startup costs are too large to gamble on finding a market in the future. In China, there is so much smelting capacity for every kind of metal that Chinese companies can sign multiyear offtake agreements. This capacity also makes it difficult for other companies to compete with the Chinese metals sector, especially since smelters can have their own offtake agreements with Chinese gigafactories. The minute the Chinese metals supply chain gets running, other countries will struggle to break into this low-margin, high-risk business.

In areas where China doesn’t have domestic sources of raw metals, such as nickel, Chinese companies have invested in nearby sources, such as Indonesia. As Europe and the US have introduced tariffs to try to eliminate China’s lead in the cleantech supply chain, Chinese firms have identified opportunities in countries such as Chile where lithium is not covered by current US or European tariffs. Chinese companies’ intellectual property in mining, refining and manufacturing makes them desirable partners for metals companies in much of the world.

The challenge for China is the threat of a slowing economy. If demand growth rises, the Chinese model of ever-increasing scale works well. But if the Chinese economy begins to slow, these massive operations cannot profitably reduce capacity. Slowing construction demand in China has produced a glut of steel capacity that has lowered prices globally. The same could become true of lithium, copper, nickel or other elements of the energy transition. However, even this cloud has a silver lining for the energy transition.

“Because China’s growth is slowing, the rate of demand growth out of China is nudging balances back up,” S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Trickett said. “So, we have a lot more supply of these metals that we need for various green tech.

“It also suggests that maybe assumptions we had about resource scarcity aren’t necessarily as binding and it’ll be a lot cheaper to build this stuff out.”

