Daily Update: October 21, 2024

The hardest bridge for any economy to cross is the one spanning the divide between emerging and developed markets. In the 1990s, South Korea rode a favorable economic environment and liberalized trade policies to become a developed market. According to some economists, China has also managed to cross that chasm. But for every South Korea, there is a country like Mexico that struggles on the wrong side of the divide. Some emerging markets, such as Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, look to duplicate the South Korean model. Other larger emerging markets, such as India, Indonesia and Brazil, look toward the Chinese model of growth.

Last week, S&P Global published its latest Look Forward report, “Emerging Markets: A Decisive Decade,” examining emerging economies from varied perspectives. One article in that report looked at the emerging markets that will climb the income ladder. While income growth in the global economy is not a zero-sum game, many countries are pursuing similar paths to growth, meaning they will end up competing for manufacturing jobs and trade relationships.

The good news is that the top-heavy prosperity of the post-World War II global order is starting to erode. The combined GDP of the 10 largest emerging markets is approaching that of the 10 largest developed markets. By 2030, they will be close to parity. However, the vast populations of many emerging economies mean that equal shares of GDP do not translate into equal income per capita. By 2030, the average income in the 10 largest emerging markets will be one-third that of the 10 largest developed markets.

Lower income growth creates a risk of political instability as domestic workers grow weary of unmet expectations. To achieve income growth, productivity must grow alongside GDP. This can be achieved through education, trade and capital liberalization. Countries that are well suited to supply metals and minerals required for the energy transition, such as Indonesia, Chile and the Philippines, will have an advantage in achieving income growth.

Governments of emerging economies are not sitting passively. Another article in the report, “Planning for the future: Growth targets for the next decade,” looks at how growth targets in South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia are influencing government policies with varying levels of success.

Saudi Arabia has focused on attracting international investment and regional offices of multinational corporations to diversify and grow its economy. Malaysia is focused on upskilling workers to achieve its ambitious growth targets. Meanwhile, South Africa, despite its economic promise, is on course to fall short of its 2030 growth targets.

Analysts at S&P Global anticipate increasing divergence in terms of emerging markets’ performance over the next decade. Factors affecting that divergence include market potential, policy favorability, institutional quality, logistics efficiency and resource availability.

Today is Monday, October 21, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.