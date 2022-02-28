Daily Update: September 26, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

El Niño Season Is Upon Us

Weather agencies and economists are used to keeping an eye out for El Niño, a global climate pattern that can impact trade routes and agricultural yields. El Niño happens on an irregular basis every few years. It is caused by unusually warm temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, bringing heavier rainfall to regions such as East Africa and East Asia but dry weather to places such as South Asia, Australia and Central America. Luckily, El Niño is not expected to affect global food supply in 2023–24. It is, however, already starting to have consequences for trade through the Panama Canal.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology first predicted in June “that sea surface temperatures may rise to 3 degrees [C] by October and 3.2 [degrees] by November,” according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. These temperatures indicated a 70% chance of El Niño forming this year. There were concerns that several key crops would be affected, but for now, S&P Global Commodity Insights expects only Australian wheat to be hit by the weather pattern. “[E]stimates showed that other food commodities seem unaffected by El Niño in 2023–24, in sync with historical trends,” analysts wrote in a September infographic.

A lower wheat harvest in Australia will naturally lead to lower exports. The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences forecast the country’s wheat exports to fall 29% year over year during the marketing year 2023–24. This could provide a competitive edge to Argentina, the wheat exports of which are now expected to jump to 13.5 million metric tons from 5 MMt in the same period.

Meanwhile, growing El Niño conditions have contributed to a drought in the Panama Canal watershed, said Barbara Troner, senior managing editor of Americas freight at S&P Global Commodity Insights, on the Sept. 7 episode of the “Commodities Focus” podcast. On June 13, the Panama Canal Authority introduced water conservation measures such as allowing fewer daily transits and limiting drafts. A draft is the amount of water a ship needs to float, so when drafts are restricted, ships must lighten their cargo load. “This has all resulted in longer wait times on the Pacific and Atlantic side,” said S&P Global Commodity Insights Americas tankers reporter Catherine Rogers. “With the increased number of ships waiting to transit the canal in either direction, shipowners have raised freight costs as reimbursement.”

Troner noted that the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimated a 95% chance that El Niño will influence weather into 2024. “We could see a reactive shift as importers establish their contracts for next year, potentially shifting to options that don’t use the [Panama] Canal or have more forgiving and favorable terms for canal charges,” said Laura Robb, container freight markets reporter at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

This El Niño cycle won’t be as impactful as it could have been, with most crops forecast to be unharmed. But shippers will likely face difficulty in the first half of 2024 as they contend with limitations on the key Panama Canal.

Today is Tuesday, September 26, 2023, and here is today’s essential intelligence.

