 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/bank-margins-under-pressure-as-deposit-mix-shift-is-far-from-over content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Research

Bank margins under pressure as deposit mix shift is far from over
Blog

Analyzing Sentiment in Quarterly Earnings Calls — Q3 2023

Podcast

Street Talk | Episode 116: Early remediation, not Basel III endgame, the answer to avoid repeat of spring 2023 bank failures

Blog

Investment Banking Essentials Newsletter 20th September Edition - 2023

Blog

Gauging the Impact of Rate Changes, Growth, and Foreign Fluctuations on the US Economy


Bank margins under pressure as deposit mix shift is far from over

Highlights

Deposit costs at US banks increased notably in the second quarter as banks sought to protect their core funding. Those efforts were largely successful, with deposit outflows slowing from earlier this year, but the defensive posture came with a cost in the form of lower net interest margins.

Banks have also built their reserves for loan losses as they prepare for credit quality to slip from pristine levels.

We expect the defensive moves to continue in the second half of 2023, resulting in a hit to earnings.

  • Report

Download the report here

Click here
Request Follow up
Click here