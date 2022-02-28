Daily Update: July 25, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

Fintech in a Funding Squeeze

Financial technology has been called the poster child for the venture capital bubble of 2021. For a period during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hype cycle churned out fintech companies and fintech-focused venture funds. But the sad thing about bubbles is that they burst.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence’s “Global Fintech Funding Trends” report, fintech funding fell sharply from the heights of 2021. In 2022, fintech funding dropped by a third to $63 billion. The first half of 2023 was even worse, with venture capital funding of fintech startups falling to just $23 billion, 49% lower compared with the first quarter of 2022. These numbers mask a harsher truth: A small number of large deals, including Stripe's $6.87 billion round, made the first-half results look better than they probably should.

That being said, $23 billion of global funding isn’t chump change, even if it is a big letdown after 2021. There are still fintech companies that are well situated to ride out the storm. According to a recent article by S&P Global Market Intelligence, payments orchestration, cross-border payments, sweep networks providing access to an array of banking relationships and revenue financing remain attractive fintech models. Digital payment technology continues to be popular with consumers, so venture capitalists may continue to invest, although probably not with such founder-friendly term sheets.

“We did a study of the fintech companies that went public. There were well north of a hundred IPOs in fintech alone during the COVID bubble, and it was characterized by some of the highest valuations,” Matt Harris, partner at Bain Capital Ventures, said during a recent “Essential Podcast” interview. “We looked at what drove the resilience and also, remaining value: companies that were focused on [business-to-business] and generally kind of middle-market and enterprise customers versus small business; companies that were focused on recurring revenue segments like payments and wealth management; [and] companies that had high gross margins and had a lot of software.”

Buy-now, pay-later digital lenders became popular during the COVID bubble, but due to high interest rates in developed countries, these services may prove less attractive in the near term. In developing countries, digital lenders aren’t fighting uphill against traditional credit providers, so they may be able to ride out higher inflation and interest rates more effectively. In Asia-Pacific, some countries appear to be bypassing traditional financial frameworks and heading straight into fintech to meet the needs of a largely unbanked population. In 2022, Southeast Asia maintained its allure for fintech-focused venture capitalists, sustaining nearly equal levels of funding to 2021 with approximately $5.4 billion.

Investment is one way to measure the health of a venture market; healthy exits are the other. According to a recent analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence, in the first half, the global fintech sector recorded 128 M&A transactions, compared with 248 in the first half of 2022 and 188 in the second half of 2022. A persistent gap in valuation expectations appears to be keeping sellers on the sidelines, hoping that a turn in the markets will return them to higher valuations.

It’s not all bad news for fintech. Although venture capitalists may be slower to raise and deploy capital, the promise of artificial intelligence is attracting interest from fintech investors who see a tidal shift in the offing.

“Generative AI is Attila the Hun and, sadly, regional and local banks are the Western Roman Empire,” Harris said.

Today is Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and here is today’s essential intelligence.

Written by Nathan Hunt.







Economy

Flash US PMI Signals Growth Slowdown But Stubborn Price Pressures At Start Of Third Quarter

July is seeing an unwelcome combination of slower economic growth, weaker job creation, gloomier business confidence and sticky inflation, according to flash PMI data compiled for the US by S&P Global. The overall rate of output growth, measured across manufacturing and services, remained solid in July, marking an encouraging start to the third quarter. Although the pace of expansion moderated, with the S&P Global flash composite output index dropping from 53.2 in June to 52.0, the latest data are consistent with GDP expanding at an annualized quarterly rate of approximately 1.5%. That's down from a 2% pace signaled by the survey in the second quarter.

Capital Markets

European Insurance Mid-Year Outlook 2023: Challenges Loom

European insurers face numerous challenges linked to economic growth, inflation, interest rates and investment. However, insurers’ capital strength, liquidity and rising re-investment rates counterbalance these obstacles. The effects of muted economic growth will materialize on insurers’ top lines, but S&P Global Ratings regards this as neutral to its ratings. It remains cautious over life insurers’ illiquid investments in real estate, private credit and private equity; these may take their toll over 2023-2025.

Global Trade

Russia’s Withdrawal From The Black Sea Grain Initiative

Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), which allowed for agricultural exports from three ports in Odesa region in south Ukraine, has also ended a broader arrangement that enabled both countries to continue exporting via the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, despite the ongoing war in Ukraine. Ukraine has responded by making credible threats to target any vessels heading towards Russian or Russian-occupied Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov. The likely aim is to halt Russian Black Sea exports unless Russia returns to the grain agreement.

Sustainability

Renewable Natural Gas And Hydrogen: Fuels Of The Future For Transportation Decarbonization

As a mounting number of companies commit to various decarbonization solutions, renewable natural gas could play an increasingly important role in the transportation sector — both as an outright replacement for diesel and gasoline and as the feedstock for bioproducts used in high-emissions, difficult to abate sectors. Use as a feedstock in the development of bioproducts such as biohydrogen represents an emerging source of demand for RNG. Bioproducts will play a critical role in enabling the transportation industries' transition to a low-carbon future, yet challenges such as high costs, limited supply and regulatory uncertainty must be addressed for widespread adoption.

Energy & Commodities

Listen: Making ESG Work For Oil, Gas Sector: Pipe Dream Or Opportunity To Lead?

With the rise of millennials as a formidable social force, the effectiveness of anti-oil-and-gas activism and the growing attention paid to environmental justice, the oil and gas sector’s old playbook to simply "educate and engage" the public must be thrown out and replaced with a more proactive and constructive mindset, according to Adamantine Energy Founding CEO Tisha Schuller. Schuller, who previously served as president and CEO of the Colorado Oil & Gas Association, joined the podcast for a conversation with S&P Global Commodity Insights senior reporter Bill Holland about fundamentally changing the way the oil and gas industry engages with a skeptical public.

Technology & Media

Listen: The Essential Podcast, Episode 88: The Fog Of Fintech With Matt Harris Of Bain Capital Ventures

Partner at Bain Capital Ventures Matt Harris joins the podcast to discuss the venture capital world that now exists in the wake of the so-called "halcyon days" of 2021. The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets — macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade and more — in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.

