Automotive OEMs are operating in an environment defined by constant change. Tariff volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and electrification pressures are reshaping planning assumptions almost daily. Traditional demand forecasting models often struggle to keep pace, leaving planning teams exposed to risk across investment, capacity, and production decisions.
S&P Global Mobility supports the auto industry with scenario planning tools, data, and expert insight designed for this level of complexity. We help automotive businesses model multiple futures, understand trade-offs, and see how policy, technology, and consumer demand interact across regions and powertrains.
This hub brings together the latest news, analysis, and thought leadership on scenario planning, drawing on our automotive market intelligence, data, and expertise.
By combining near-real-time automotive demand forecasting with deep market context, our scenario planning capabilities give OEMs clearer visibility into vehicle production dynamics, margin risk, and strategic decision-making in volatile conditions.
With the mounting challenges facing OEMs, there’s a critical need for advanced scenario planning capabilities.
As the industry grapples with trade policy uncertainty, regulatory shifts, rapidly changing consumer preferences, changing cost structures and Chinese OEM competition, manufacturers are in need of agile, data-driven planning that can model multiple assumptions simultaneously and respond to sudden market changes.
Expert analysis exploring scenario planning, tariffs, production risk, and demand forecasting across the automotive industry.
"Impacts from recent challenges in the automotive industry, such as tariffs and supply chain disruptions, will likely be with us for years to come. Despite the ongoing uncertainty, the industry appears to be optimistic after closing 2025 on a high note. In this volatile environment, risk mitigation is vital. The task is no longer to assess and monitor the list of what-ifs but to respond in real time as conditions daily.
OEMs need the ability to simultaneously analyze multiple assumptions—evaluating how tariff scenarios, regulatory pathways, and demand shifts impact showroom composition, powertrain mix, and manufacturing footprints all at once. Traditional top-down forecasting and legacy planning tools simply cannot deliver the speed, granularity, and multi-variable analysis required for confident capital decisions. Organizations must put forecasting control directly in the hands of strategic and volume planners, enabling them to model complex scenarios without bottlenecks, so they can align critical investments with an agile, data-driven strategy."
