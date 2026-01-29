Automotive OEMs are operating in an environment defined by constant change. Tariff volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and electrification pressures are reshaping planning assumptions almost daily. Traditional demand forecasting models often struggle to keep pace, leaving planning teams exposed to risk across investment, capacity, and production decisions.

S&P Global Mobility supports the auto industry with scenario planning tools, data, and expert insight designed for this level of complexity. We help automotive businesses model multiple futures, understand trade-offs, and see how policy, technology, and consumer demand interact across regions and powertrains.

This hub brings together the latest news, analysis, and thought leadership on scenario planning, drawing on our automotive market intelligence, data, and expertise.

By combining near-real-time automotive demand forecasting with deep market context, our scenario planning capabilities give OEMs clearer visibility into vehicle production dynamics, margin risk, and strategic decision-making in volatile conditions.

Learn about agile scenario planning with S&P Global Mobility: Smarter automotive market forecast planning