Recent US government actions have further complicated the auto tariffs landscape. Effective June 4, 2025, the US increased its tariff on imported steel and aluminum from 25% to 50%, including for derivative articles (this covers parts and components which contain steel and aluminum, versus finished products ready for sale to a consumer).

This tariff applies to imports from all countries except the UK, to allow the US and the UK to finalize a trade agreement framework announced in May. The two countries may develop a quota-based structure; but if talks aren’t resolved, the UK also moves from 25% to 50%.

In addition to increasing the tariff amount, US President Donald Trump changed how the tariffs apply to derivative steel and aluminum articles. As of June 4, non-aluminum, non-steel content of all aluminum and steel articles and derivative articles are subject to the reciprocal tariffs announced on April 2. Those tariffs are under the International Emergency Economic Protection Act (IEEPA); through July 8, they sit at 10% from countries except China, Canada and Mexico. As with prior tariff moves under this Administration, including the earlier 25%, no drawback is available.

The change ensures that 100% of the derivative part sees some form of tariff; previously, the derivative would only have a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum content and the rest of the parts’ value would enter the US non-tariffed. As of June 4, the metals portion sees a 50% tariff, while the non-metal value is tariffed at 10%. The solution is expected to complicate the process, and to result in a higher overall auto tariff than if the derivative part was subject to only the 50% tariff.