In the latest chapter of the US tariff superstory, President Trump followed up on his promise to announce a reciprocal tariff structure an April 2, and for the tariffs to begin taking effect on April 3. In addition to the previously announced 25% autos import tariffs, a broad-based 10% tariff on most goods went into effect on April 3.

Further, reciprocal tariffs customized for most countries go into effect on April 9, many at much higher rates than the baseline 10%. The country-specific tariffs vary widely and are meant to address non-tariff barriers as well as matching direct tariffs.

These tariffs are not in addition to the 25% US auto tariffs, though the White House had made statements prior to April 2 that indicated they could be. For the auto industry, if reciprocal and autos tariffs were assessed on the same product coming in, the actual autos tariff could have been 45% from the European Union, for example, as the EU’s reciprocal tariff rate is 20%.