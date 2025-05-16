The US and UK announced an outline for a new US-UK trade deal, also known as the Economic Prosperity Deal (EPD). The wide-ranging framework addresses several industries, with issues surrounding beef, agriculture and pharmaceuticals as well as autos. The auto sector impact is perhaps most significant for setting a potential template to be followed in spirit as the US negotiates with other countries.

The framework includes agreements related to the Section 232 tariffs on autos, auto parts and steel and aluminum. Agreements on those auto tariffs are being put into place for 90 days while the two sides negotiate the wider deal. The final trade agreement may codify autos, auto parts and steel/aluminum tariffs into the EPD, reshaping the landscape for US-UK trade relations in the automotive space.

If no agreement is reached, the Trump Administration can continue to impose Section 232 tariffs. Presuming a definitive agreement is reached, it will require approval by both the US Congress and UK government.

The handling of Section 232 tariffs will be in part addressed by quotas and stepped-up tariff levels. For autos, the United Kingdom would be able to export up to 100,000 units tariffed at 10% to the US; once the quota is met, the UK tariff increases to 25% on any additional vehicle.

A similar arrangement will be negotiated relative to the 25% auto parts Section 232 tariff. The reciprocal UK tariff rate of 10% set on April 3 holds. Relative to Section 232 industries, the final deal will also include rules of origin requirements which will prevent non-UK-based companies from taking advantage of the UK structure.

The overarching framework of the US-UK trade deal covers non-automotive industries as well as non-tariff measures which the countries agreed to improve upon, but the overall 10% and the autos import tariffs affected the auto industry most directly.

When announcing the agreement, the White House said, “Today’s action also sets the tone for other trading partners to promote reciprocal trade with the United States,” reflecting that the US president does expect other countries to make meaningful concessions as well. Other countries may also lower effective tariff rates through a similar quota mechanism.

S&P Global Mobility light-vehicle sales data indicates that US sales have included fewer than 100,000 vehicles from the UK since 2022; during the past decade, UK-sourced US light-vehicle sales peaked in 2017 at 224,000 units.