The North American automotive ecosystem saw an existential threat turn to action on February 1, 2025—but the total impact of auto industry tariffs remains in flux.

US President Trump assessed a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports (except Canadian oil, with a 10% tariff) as well as a 10% tariff on imports from China. These were in addition to any current tariffs, which for China includes automotive products at 25% already and electric vehicles at 100%. Within USMCA, there is free trade amongst US, Canada and Mexico for products which mean requirements for locally sourced content.

In response to the announcement, Canada countered with a 25% tariff on an immediate CA$30 billion in US goods. Another CA$125 billion in additional tariffed goods is planned to come in force 21 days later.

On February 3, however, Canada and Mexico each negotiated a one-month delay in implementation, and Canada’s retaliatory measure were delayed as well. Mexico had not yet declared what its retaliatory measure would be. China did not negotiate a delay and issued retaliatory tariffs on Feb 4.

The president’s actions came more quickly than was widely expected and reported in the final days of January. Until the evening of Jan 31, when Trump told reporters tariffs would come the next day, there had been optimism that the tariffs may have come as late as April 1 and could have been more measured and industry specific. That scenario did not play out, however.

President Trump used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) for authority. The IEEPA gives the president broad leeway to assess tariffs under a national emergency, and to do so without Congressional approval. Trump declared illegal immigration and the smuggling of illicit drugs, fentanyl in particular, as national emergencies in his first days in office, formally identifying the national emergency these tariffs were to address.

Mexico and Canada negotiated the delay by increasing their activity to stop illegal migration and drug smuggling at their borders. Mexico’s President Sheinbaum agreed to 10,000 troops of the Mexican national guard to patrol the border. Canada’s subsequent agreement echoed the move from Mexico, though Canada’s plan is more robust, more detailed and included a commitment for a CA$1.3 billion investment into improving border security and tackling illicit fentanyl trade.

