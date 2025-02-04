S&P Global Offerings
The S&P Global Mobility AutoIntelligence service provides daily analysis of global automotive news and events. We deliver timely context and impactful analysis for navigating the fast-moving industry. Behind the Headlines offers a bi-weekly dive into recent top stories.
Highlights
The North American automotive ecosystem saw an existential threat turn to action on February 1, 2025—but the total impact of auto industry tariffs remains in flux.
US President Trump assessed a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports (except Canadian oil, with a 10% tariff) as well as a 10% tariff on imports from China. These were in addition to any current tariffs, which for China includes automotive products at 25% already and electric vehicles at 100%. Within USMCA, there is free trade amongst US, Canada and Mexico for products which mean requirements for locally sourced content.
In response to the announcement, Canada countered with a 25% tariff on an immediate CA$30 billion in US goods. Another CA$125 billion in additional tariffed goods is planned to come in force 21 days later.
On February 3, however, Canada and Mexico each negotiated a one-month delay in implementation, and Canada’s retaliatory measure were delayed as well. Mexico had not yet declared what its retaliatory measure would be. China did not negotiate a delay and issued retaliatory tariffs on Feb 4.
The president’s actions came more quickly than was widely expected and reported in the final days of January. Until the evening of Jan 31, when Trump told reporters tariffs would come the next day, there had been optimism that the tariffs may have come as late as April 1 and could have been more measured and industry specific. That scenario did not play out, however.
President Trump used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) for authority. The IEEPA gives the president broad leeway to assess tariffs under a national emergency, and to do so without Congressional approval. Trump declared illegal immigration and the smuggling of illicit drugs, fentanyl in particular, as national emergencies in his first days in office, formally identifying the national emergency these tariffs were to address.
Mexico and Canada negotiated the delay by increasing their activity to stop illegal migration and drug smuggling at their borders. Mexico’s President Sheinbaum agreed to 10,000 troops of the Mexican national guard to patrol the border. Canada’s subsequent agreement echoed the move from Mexico, though Canada’s plan is more robust, more detailed and included a commitment for a CA$1.3 billion investment into improving border security and tackling illicit fentanyl trade.
While the rapid developments of February 3 pushed off the tariffs, the threat still stands. This is one of the most fluid and dynamic situations the auto industry has faced. The spectre of high and broad tariffs for Canada and Mexico exposes the fragility of a supply chain built on the cooperation of the three governments.
This means continued uncertainty for automakers, suppliers and the other industries affected, as well as for consumers in all three countries. If imposed, the tariffs will increase consumer prices for autos and likely affect automaker profitability. Though we do not detail expectations for wider economic impact in this report, inflation and lower GDP are also likely to come with the tariffs. Trump acknowledged the potential for “short term pain” for US consumers but maintains that the difficulty will be worth the outcome of more balanced trade and safer borders.
Along with imposing tariffs, a de minimis exemption has been set aside; this had meant packages with self-reported value under US$800 value could be imported without duty. These now must be declared and the appropriate duty assessed. Consumer goods from mainland China will be most severely impacted by this change. The change is expected to create short-term disruption in trade as it will slow down the movement of goods through US Customs, as well as raising the duties assessed.
Another key change with these tariffs is that there will be no ‘duty drawback’ integrated into the Canada and Mexico tariffs. Credit for US content in a Canada or Mexico-built vehicle will not be factored into duty calculations; duty will be determined on final vehicle value. A duty drawback could help offset import duties for a company that also exports product to the corresponding country.
S&P Global Mobility forecasts there is a 60% probability that the 25% tariff, if implemented, would last one to two weeks and see a quick resolution. This would result in lost production for automakers, due to supply issues and the potential of border gridlock, along with short-term OEM production halts. In this scenario, we would expect that all lost sales and production would be regained in short order.
However, the potential for an extended disruption also looms. Based on our estimates, there is a 30% probability for this outcome, which could mean extended impact for six to eight weeks before tariffs were resolved. In this case, we would expect several high exposure vehicles slow or cease production and for OEMs to conserve inventory and be conservative on replenishing with ‘tariffed’ stock.
OEMs would look to protect profitability by replenishing slowly and keeping incentives and discounts very low while aiming to keep pricing strong. However, with a six-to-eight-week disruption, most sales and production losses could be compensated for within 12 months.
The more dire scenario is a 'tariff winter.' S&P Global Mobility currently weighs this with a 10% probability. In this case, tariffs of 25% on Mexico and Canada would be integrated long-term into the auto trade structures. This would create an environment of sub-optimal sourcing—vehicles and components produced in Mexico and Canada are currently in those locations because it does create an optimal scenario.
Moving that production to the US to avoid the tariff also increases the cost of labor for manufacturing, as well as the potential to further exacerbate a general labor shortage. Though in a tariff winter we would expect to see re-sourcing occur, due to the sub-optimal sourcing, North American light-vehicle sales could decline by 10% for several years with a long-term decline in competitiveness. Specifically, the decline is likely to be 10% in the US, 8% in Mexico and 15% in Canada.
With both Mexico and Canada able to delay implementation until March 1, activities to adjust trade structures with the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea may be new focus and arrive this spring.
OEMs and suppliers will only invest capital and resources if there is long-term stability in the trade and source planning environment; a tariff winter presumes some level of stability, even at higher costs. In the meantime, as the tariffs are delayed and not retracted, the uncertain trade situation may delay development of future vehicle programs. This is particularly true in light of additional emission and fuel economy regulation uncertainty.
A tariff against Canada and Mexico could significantly disrupt the economics of the region, even the threat of one caused chaos. If a further delay beyond March 1 is not negotiated, among the open questions will be how long the tariff might be in play. Most of our assumptions remain true regardless of when a tariff goes into effect. It is also possible that the tariff is eventually worked into a larger renegotiation of the USMCA free trade agreement. Our teams are continuing to monitor the situation and will share additional insights as developments are available.
