US automakers outline 2026 auto sales growth plans amid affordability concerns, EV shifts and tariff pressures, despite forecasts for softer US demand.
Reports from the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) meeting earlier in February provide insights into how several US automakers will look to grow auto sales in 2026. At these annual private meetings, automakers’ top executives and CEOs meet with their national auto dealers to discuss the coming year.
Media coverage reflects optimism from most US automakers that they can improve their US light vehicles sales. Some brands discussed addressing affordability and what level of commitment to electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids auto dealers can expect in the next year.
The auto sales outlook of the top five US automakers at the NADA show 2026 reflects concerns about affordability – and expectations for a better year than 2025.
GM executives from Chevrolet, Buick and GMC said changes to ordering and production are intended to give dealers steadier access to high‑demand models. Head of Buick/GMC Jaclyn McQuaid plans to increase production “for some of the key products that dealers tell us they need more inventory on.” Chevrolet’s Scott Bell added that the new process will help dealers obtain out‑of‑stock configurations more quickly and “stabilize some of these valleys” in inventory seen in 2025. Chevrolet is aiming for a fifth consecutive year of retail‑sales growth.
Toyota noted that a headwind in 2026 will be the new-generation RAV4 coming up to speed and causing some volume issues. David Christ, group vice president for Toyota Motor North America and head of the Toyota brand, said, “Anytime you transition a big model, you’re going to have a little volume drop, so we’re hoping to make up the RAV4 volume with other cars in the brand.”
This gives Toyota an opportunity to expand auto sales of the Crown and Crown Signia and the new bZ, bZ Woodland and C-HR EVs. Toyota expects auto sales to decline slightly in 2026, but the Toyota and Lexus brands can improve sales versus 2025. “We see a good, solid 2026, but a lot of the [selling rate] is kind of determined by pricing.
How the industry handles tariff pricing or the impact from tariffs will determine how fast the market goes or how slow the market goes,” Christ said. To address affordability, Toyota is investing in passenger cars and adjusting the model mix to increase the availability of base grades.
Ford reportedly promised five new vehicles priced under US$40,000 by the end of the decade, although nothing new is arriving in 2026. Ford’s president of Blue and Model e divisions, Andrew Frick, said in interviews, “That’ll start to fill in the product side, but we have work to do to help the affordability in the near term more tactically.”
Ford will increase the mix of entry-level trims for the Explorer and Bronco and offer extended-term financing, a first-time buyer program and targeted incentives for current Escape owners to keep them in the brand after the model went out of production in 2025. Frick reportedly told dealers that Ford hopes to keep 70% of those buyers from leaving the brand. He said, “At some point we’ll run out [of Escapes]. That does not mean we cannot continue to drive profitable growth through the nameplates we have.”
Hyundai, Kia and Genesis seek to build on record 2025 results. Kia told dealers that upcoming launches will anchor its 2026 growth plans. Eric Watson, Kia vice president of sales, said “That’s going to be our path for sales growth.”
Hyundai expects another strong year, though with fewer launches. Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai, said, “We’ve had five years of consecutive retail sales growth… The mantra for this year is six for six in 2026.” He added that improving throughput across sales, service, aftersales and finance will be critical for dealer profitability, while increasing marketing and PR outreach will improve brand awareness for both Hyundai and Genesis. On the Genesis side, the dealers are looking for more hybrids, which will not come in 2026.
Honda aims to grow both brands through adjusted powertrain and trim mixes. A new Honda EV arrives late in the year alongside minor updates to Accord and Pilot, and Acura launches the RSX EV in Q3. American Honda’s vice president of sales, Lance Woelfer, highlighted Honda’s manufacturing flexibility, saying, “That we can on the same line build a gasoline engine vehicle, a hybrid vehicle or an EV… gives us the ability to be in the right place for the market.”
Assistant vice president of Honda sales, Jessika Laudermilk, said Honda will prioritize dealer inventory discipline with a targeted 30‑day supply and increase availability of lower‑priced gasoline trims in price‑sensitive segments. Given changes in the EV market, Honda expects Prologue EV sales of about 17,900 units in 2026, down from 39,194 in 2025.
Acura is focusing on attracting entry‑luxury buyers with the Integra and ADX. The RDX ends production in early 2026, following discontinuation of the TLX and slow‑selling ZDX in 2025. The RDX provided 30% of Acura brand sales in 2025. Though the vehicle will still be produced in the early part of 2026, the loss is significant. The brand is offering a loyalty incentive program to retain RDX customers and will launch the RSX EV mid‑2026.
Stellantis reportedly previewed a new upcoming midsize pickup truck for the Ram brand. Although that truck will not be available until 2027, in 2026, Jeep has several new products, and the Ram truck is expanding propulsion system availability, which helped the company set a target to increase US retail sales by 25% in 2026.
As Stellantis looks to curb volume declines of 2024 and 2025, the focus is on growing retail rather than fleet markets. Stellantis’ US head of retail sales, Jeff Kommor, said, “Incentives will be aggressive, we’ve got new products showing up, inventory’s available. . . We’ve got product, we’ve got price, and we’ve got promotion. It’s go time for us.”
The NADA show 2026 struck an optimistic note on automaker sales targets for 2026, although most companies also raised issues of affordability. S&P Global Mobility’s January US light- vehicles sales forecast projects 2026 volume to be just under 16.0 million units, a decline from 16.3 million units in 2025.
Within the forecast, some brands—but not all—will see auto sales improve year over year. For all the automakers that target increasing sales to succeed, the year would have to close out better than our current forecast assumptions. US automakers are also struggling to reset targets amid slower EV auto sales, reflected in fewer comments about new EVs and more discussion about adjusting powertrain mix.
Conditions this year carry over from 2025, as the industry continues to manage tariff costs, expensive changes to EV plans, and increasing focus on vehicle affordability.
Several automakers suggested making cars more affordable by reducing content and increasing availability of base trim levels.
But while reducing content to make a vehicle cheaper has not been met favorably by consumers over time; in the current environment, less expensive trim levels may increase the number of people who can afford vehicles in various segments and provide some auto sales support.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.