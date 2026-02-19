Toyota noted that a headwind in 2026 will be the new-generation RAV4 coming up to speed and causing some volume issues. David Christ, group vice president for Toyota Motor North America and head of the Toyota brand, said, “Anytime you transition a big model, you’re going to have a little volume drop, so we’re hoping to make up the RAV4 volume with other cars in the brand.”

This gives Toyota an opportunity to expand auto sales of the Crown and Crown Signia and the new bZ, bZ Woodland and C-HR EVs. Toyota expects auto sales to decline slightly in 2026, but the Toyota and Lexus brands can improve sales versus 2025. “We see a good, solid 2026, but a lot of the [selling rate] is kind of determined by pricing.

How the industry handles tariff pricing or the impact from tariffs will determine how fast the market goes or how slow the market goes,” Christ said. To address affordability, Toyota is investing in passenger cars and adjusting the model mix to increase the availability of base grades.