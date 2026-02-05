Following on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, tariffs, and other recent disruptors, the US auto market faces another critical challenge around vehicle pricing: Today, the average monthly auto loan payment is approaching a record high of $800, with 20% of US car owners paying more than $1,000 a month for their vehicle.

By the end of 2026, as many as 40% of customers could be making that payment, with SUV and truck buyers hitting the barrier first. Another statistic to consider in the affordability environment is this: 84-month loans for new vehicles hit a record high share of 22% in November 2025, evidence that consumers are squeezing expensive vehicles into their monthly budgets by incurring additional interest payments.

Affordability is an industry-wide issue that could shape the entire market for some time. An undercurrent to this situation is the near-term trend of price-sensitive electric vehicle (EV) buyers defecting into hybrids and entry-level ICE vehicles.