28 January 2026
Ahead of the NADA Show 2026, see how macro trends and local market intelligence help dealers identify demand, target buyers and close profitable deals.
With over 1,000 segments, including In-Market and Owners of hybrids, see how Polk Auto Direct helps dealers target the right households in their markets.
New sign-up offers for the platform, including your first month free on Meta, are available now through Nov. 30.
In today’s competitive landscape, a seamless, data-informed sales cycle is essential for dealerships navigating rising affordability pressures, shifting fuel type demands, and tighter profit margins.
Advanced analytics give dealers a clear advantage by revealing where demand is strongest, which buyers are actively in-market, and how pricing and payment options will resonate— they are a necessity for staying ahead of the competition and aligning with evolving customer expectations and shopping behaviors.
As the industry gathers in Las Vegas on Feb. 4–6 for the NADA Show 2026, we are watching how trends play out differently across regions and local markets. This is where advanced analytics can deliver real value.
Local market insights—spanning vehicle demand, buyer loyalty, competitive activity, and payment sensitivity—turn high-level trends into actionable sales enablement, helping retailers identify
opportunities, target the right buyers, and close profitable deals across the entire sales cycle.
Affordability is at the forefront for both consumers and dealers, a reality that will be top of mind for many attendees at NADA Show 2026. With interest rates remaining elevated and vehicle prices continuing to rise, monthly payments are a critical factor in purchase decisions. Dealers must be equipped to quickly offer transparent, flexible payment options that satisfy customer needs while ensuring profitability.
Electrification adoption is uneven, but it is transforming the automotive landscape. The influx of new electric vehicle models is waning to better match consumer demand, while hybrid interest continues to grow.
Dealers are tasked with managing unique demand cycles and product features, understanding trade-in values, and educating buyers about the benefits and nuances of vehicles by fuel type.
Inventory management is more complex now than ever. While supply chains have stabilized, automotive tariffs continue to add complexity to costs and pricing. The challenge now lies in maintaining the right balance of new, used, gasoline, hybrid and EV inventory. The retailers that can quickly spot marketplace trends and adjust their offers and inventory mix will capture greater sales opportunities and reduce days’ supply.
The S&P Global Mobility Polk and Market Scan teams have identified three actions that will give dealers a competitive edge in 2026:
Here’s how these strategies can help you navigate the macro trends and drive success in 2026.
With affordability, electrification and inventory management at the forefront, having a comprehensive view of your market is critical. Analyzing demand, market share, conquest/retention ratios and customer loyalty enables you to generate sales strategies tailored to your market dynamics.
Key actions include:
Spotting high-demand segments and models: Use data to determine which vehicles — especially EVs — are gaining traction.
Monitoring competitor movements: Understand how competitors are adapting to affordability challenges and EV adoption.
Tracking loyalty and defection: Identify which customers are sticking with traditional powertrains, who are open to electrification and where the greatest opportunities lie.
Understanding buyer demographics: Refine your offers by knowing who is buying, what they are buying and why.
With Market Impact from S&P Global Mobility, dealers receive weekly reports that track demand and market share for both new and used vehicles, enabling you to make informed, timely decisions that drive revenue.
In a market where nearly half of new car buyers switch brands, competition for customers is fierce. Job one is to mine your first-party data to uncover the best opportunities in your existing customer base.
Polk Data Services and Polk Audiences
Verify vehicle ownership: Ensure your records are up to date to avoid wasted outreach.
Clean and enrich customer data: Fill gaps in addresses, emails and phone numbers for more effective engagement.
Target the best households: Use your data to create detailed audience segments based on brand loyalty, in-market timing and payment flexibility and activate with Polk Audiences; over 1,000 segments are specifically designed for dealers.
Affordability concerns make accurate, transparent payment options more important than ever. Every year, millions of dollars are lost due to desking errors — incorrect rates, missed incentives and rebates can drive customers away and erode margins.
Market Scan from S&P Global Mobility lets dealers provide instant, transparent payment options across nearly all lenders, ensuring deals are accurate and profitable. With real-time data tracking, you can avoid expensive errors, deliver optimal monthly payments and close deals faster — enhancing the customer experience and your bottom line.
At the NADA Show 2026, S&P Global Mobility’s Polk and Market Scan
teams will be with automotiveMastermind at booth #3923W,
showcasing solutions designed to help dealers:
Identify the best-selling opportunities in a changing market.
Turn your first-party data into a sales-generating asset.
Reach the best ready-to-buy shoppers with precision.
Close the most profitable deals with speed and accuracy.
To learn more and get a preview of the local market insights we deliver to automotive retailers, download our Mapping US Auto Demand White paper here.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.