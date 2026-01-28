Affordability is at the forefront for both consumers and dealers, a reality that will be top of mind for many attendees at NADA Show 2026. With interest rates remaining elevated and vehicle prices continuing to rise, monthly payments are a critical factor in purchase decisions. Dealers must be equipped to quickly offer transparent, flexible payment options that satisfy customer needs while ensuring profitability.

Electrification adoption is uneven, but it is transforming the automotive landscape. The influx of new electric vehicle models is waning to better match consumer demand, while hybrid interest continues to grow.

Dealers are tasked with managing unique demand cycles and product features, understanding trade-in values, and educating buyers about the benefits and nuances of vehicles by fuel type.

Inventory management is more complex now than ever. While supply chains have stabilized, automotive tariffs continue to add complexity to costs and pricing. The challenge now lies in maintaining the right balance of new, used, gasoline, hybrid and EV inventory. The retailers that can quickly spot marketplace trends and adjust their offers and inventory mix will capture greater sales opportunities and reduce days’ supply.

The S&P Global Mobility Polk and Market Scan teams have identified three actions that will give dealers a competitive edge in 2026:

Identifying market opportunities Targeting the right buyers Closing more profitable deals



Here’s how these strategies can help you navigate the macro trends and drive success in 2026.