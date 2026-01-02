S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Industry Themes
Industry Themes
Data to power your entire sales cycle.
Polk and Market Scan can power your entire sales cycle with the most accurate data in the business. Sell more cars and increase fixed opps revenue using our solutions to identify new market opportunities, make your first party data actionable, target the right buyers, and close deals at the best price for you and your customers.
Come see us at NADA 2026 at booth #3923W to learn how we help dealers:
Uncover key trends in new vehicle registrations, electrification adoption, affordability, inventory, and buyer demographics. Fill out the form to download.