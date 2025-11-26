Among US consumers, interest in hybrid vehicles continues to grow at a pace that indicates this is more than just a transition to electric vehicles. Between the second quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2025, the share of new vehicle registrations for hybrids jumped from 3.1% to 16.3%. In that same time, the share of electric vehicles (EVs) increased at a much slower pace, from 1.4% to 8.6%.

Hybrid share is now nearly twice that of EVs. Additionally, S&P Global Mobility finds that the shift toward hybrids is happening across all fuel types and regions, showing an opportunity for brands and dealers to capitalize on consumer demand.

One of the clearest signs of this trend is the return-to-market behavior of previous vehicle owners. In just three years, the share of EV owners who returned to market and bought a new hybrid vehicle doubled (from 6% to 12%). For gas vehicle owners, the share increased by 117% (from 6% to 13%).

This migration pattern indicates a broader shift in consumer preferences, emphasizing the rising popularity of hybrid options and the importance of understanding consumer behavior in this changing market.

In addition to the increasing share of hybrid vehicle registrations, brand loyalty within the hybrid segment is also growing. Historically, hybrid loyalty has been the lowest among all fuel types, hovering in the mid-30% range for most of the past decade. However, from 2022 to 2024, hybrid fuel type loyalty improved significantly, reaching over 46% today.

While that figure is growing and is now on par with non-Tesla EVs, hybrid fuel type loyalty is still below 50%.