As vehicles become increasingly defined by software rather than hardware, organizational readiness to scale automotive software has become a critical competitive differentiator. Nowhere is this competitive advantage more visible than in mainland China, where automakers are advancing software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms at unprecedented speed.

As development cycles compress and competition stiffens, the industry needs a clearer way to measure, compare and benchmark real SDV capability, what S&P Global Mobility defines as SDV readiness – effectively measuring an organization’s software scalability.

SDV readiness reflects an organization’s ability to design, deploy, operate, and monetize software-centric vehicle platforms safely and at scale across the full vehicle lifecycle. Achieving this capability requires coordinated change across technology, operating models, processes, and culture—going far beyond the adoption of individual tools.

Crucially, SDV readiness is also about control. OEMs that own their software platforms, embed cybersecurity governance and cloud compliance by design, and operate with software-centric decision-making are best positioned to lead in the SDV era. Those that do not risk becoming hardware integrators dependent on externally controlled intelligence.