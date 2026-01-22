S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
By Vivek Beriwal
How ready are automakers to scale software-defined vehicles? Explore SDV readiness, China’s rapid progress, and what it takes to compete globally in the SDV era.
As vehicles become increasingly defined by software rather than hardware, organizational readiness to scale automotive software has become a critical competitive differentiator. Nowhere is this competitive advantage more visible than in mainland China, where automakers are advancing software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms at unprecedented speed.
As development cycles compress and competition stiffens, the industry needs a clearer way to measure, compare and benchmark real SDV capability, what S&P Global Mobility defines as SDV readiness – effectively measuring an organization’s software scalability.
SDV readiness reflects an organization’s ability to design, deploy, operate, and monetize software-centric vehicle platforms safely and at scale across the full vehicle lifecycle. Achieving this capability requires coordinated change across technology, operating models, processes, and culture—going far beyond the adoption of individual tools.
Crucially, SDV readiness is also about control. OEMs that own their software platforms, embed cybersecurity governance and cloud compliance by design, and operate with software-centric decision-making are best positioned to lead in the SDV era. Those that do not risk becoming hardware integrators dependent on externally controlled intelligence.
Mainland Chinese automakers are making faster and more consistent strides in SDV development and software scalability than most global OEMs because they possess a unique combination of cultural, structural, technological and market advantages that favor rapid software-driven innovation.
OEMs globally are reshaping software scalability plans as the electric vehicle (EV) slowdown forces more selective make-vs.-buy decisions. They now rely more on partners for speed and cost control. This is evident in their collaboration models, which are diverging by region. While mainland China pushes for in-house vertical integration, North America follows hybrid technology partnerships, and Europe is increasingly shifting from in-house ambitions toward pragmatic outsourcing. The winning strategy is a balanced mix of proprietary control, shared platforms and strong regional partnerships that can adapt in uncertain markets.
S&P Global Mobility’s SDV Readiness Level benchmark provides a comprehensive framework to assess a vehicle’s software readiness, categorizing it from Level 0 (Not Connected) to Level 5 (Fully Ready), an approach similar to SAE’s Autonomy Levels. According to S&P Global Mobility, global EV startups, including those from mainland China, have been quick to accelerate their SDV readiness and challenge the likes of Tesla, which is expected to make up more than a quarter of the SDV Readiness Level 4 and 5 volumes in 2030. By 2030, as many as 11 mainland Chinese automotive brands are expected to be among the top 15 manufacturers of Readiness Level 4 and 5 SDVs, highlighting their advanced connectivity.
Despite their rapid progress, mainland Chinese automakers still face several structural, technical, regulatory and global expansion challenges in SDV vehicle deployment. These challenges impact software scalability, global competitiveness and the long-term sustainability of their SDV strategies. Since mainland Chinese SDV stacks depend on domestic cloud providers and comply with local cybersecurity governance and V2X standards, they need costly re-engineering to sell vehicles to Western markets.
Vehicles made in mainland China depend heavily on the local AI/chip ecosystem. These chips lack the global certifications (ISO 26262 ASIL-D, AEC-Q100 grade 0) and maturity of NVIDIA/Qualcomm chips and have limited support outside China. Chinese OEMs also rapidly build in-house stacks with proprietary middleware, which are often incompatible with other platforms. As a result, integrating, scaling and maintaining these vehicles is more complex and costly.
Mainland Chinese SDV deployments are also perceived to carry rising software quality issues and technical debt—the costs and inefficiencies that result from quick software development choices. Rapid SDV development cycles lead to frequent bugs, inconsistent OTA performance and regressions after updates. Combined with a “ship now, patch later” culture borrowed from consumer electronics and an ineffective validation framework compared to German/Japanese OEMs, this is likely to create significant costs in the short to medium term.
Tesla remains the reference architecture for software scalability and SDV readiness, but the next generation of SDV vehicles will reward not just speed and control but cloud compliance maturity, cybersecurity governance and ecosystem scalability. According to S&P Global Mobility, both Nio and Xpeng currently lead Tesla in SDV readiness and autonomy, though their overall number of connected vehicles worldwide remains modest.
As software-defined vehicles scale, competitive advantage increasingly depends on objective, comparable insight into vehicle-level software capabilities, not just roadmaps or claims.
S&P Global Mobility’s SDV Readiness Benchmark provides a structured framework to assess how well vehicles are equipped to support continuous, secure, and multi-domain software updates over their lifetime.
By evaluating OTA capabilities, E/E architectures, and software foundations across clearly defined readiness levels, the benchmark enables OEMs, suppliers, and investors to compare SDV maturity, identify capability gaps, and track progress against peers. Explore the SDV Readiness data sample to see how leading manufacturers are positioning their vehicles for scalable, future-ready software platforms.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.