Traditional automotive OEMs are shifting focus from simply manufacturing and selling vehicles to offering upgradeable platforms and generating recurring revenue streams through connected services subscriptions, software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms and mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) solutions.

As vehicles are becoming increasingly software-defined, continuous universal connectivity enables them to communicate with their environment, collect real-time data and send it to the cloud. Using this data, connected services and features are delivered and continually enhanced using over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Beyond standard connected services, a suite of EV-specific digital services is emerging, including those related to charging

services (including remote charging) and tools that help drivers locate

nearby charging stations using vehicle status data.

Connected digital services are becoming central to automaker revenue strategy for several structural reasons—both economic and

technological—that are fundamentally shifting where

the automotive industry creates value.