The SDV Ecosystem Forecast provides a complete mapping of the automotive software stack—from Cloud to Hypervisor—across all OEMs, brands, and nameplates. It reveals in‑house vs. outsourced development, supplier market share, and evolving OEM strategies tied to electrification, autonomy, and next‑generation E/E architectures.

Built on S&P Global Mobility’s forecasting engine, the SDV Ecosystem delivers quarterly‑updated data and analytics covering 2023–2037, enabling OEMs, suppliers, chipmakers, and investors to make informed, confident decisions.