A comprehensive, end‑to‑end view of the global automotive software supply chain. Understand who builds what, how software is sourced, and where the market is moving.
The SDV Ecosystem Forecast provides a complete mapping of the automotive software stack—from Cloud to Hypervisor—across all OEMs, brands, and nameplates. It reveals in‑house vs. outsourced development, supplier market share, and evolving OEM strategies tied to electrification, autonomy, and next‑generation E/E architectures.
Built on S&P Global Mobility’s forecasting engine, the SDV Ecosystem delivers quarterly‑updated data and analytics covering 2023–2037, enabling OEMs, suppliers, chipmakers, and investors to make informed, confident decisions.
The SDV Ecosystem forecast uses S&P Global Mobility’s multi‑layered forecasting methodology:
This methodology ensures a uniquely trusted, comprehensive view of the SDV software ecosystem.
Understand the top suppliers across Cloud, Platform Services, Cybersecurity, Middleware, OS, Hypervisor, and the Complete SW Stack, with visibility into supplier penetration and OEM alignment.
Evaluate in‑house vs. outsourced software development strategies for every OEM and identify Make‑or‑Buy patterns that signal partnership, sourcing, or competitive opportunities.
Leverage cross‑domain intelligence combining E/E architecture, propulsion, autonomy, and connected services to create a unified view of SDV ecosystem dynamics.
Access a holistic, data‑driven perspective of the global SDV landscape to support investment decisions, product planning, competitive benchmarking, and long‑range SDV strategy.
The S&P Global Mobility SDV Ecosystem Forecast maps the entire software value chain from cloud to silicon, highlighting OEM make-or-buy strategies, top suppliers, and critical ecosystem relationships.
It delivers a data-backed picture of where control, innovation, and competition are shifting, helping OEMs, suppliers, and investors anticipate market moves and make smarter sourcing and partnership decisions in the SDV era.
Download this exclusive sample to see how leading automakers and suppliers are shaping the next generation of the SDV ecosystem.