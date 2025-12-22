In the >6T bus market, hybrids have been a popular transitional technology in the past decade. However, their market share in Western and Central Europe declined to about 8% in 2024 from a peak of 10% in 2023, as the market increasingly favors BEVs. BEVs now account for more than 25% of new bus registrations.

This shift from hybrid buses to BEVs is driven by maturing electric technology and EU zero-emission mandates for urban buses, leading manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz and Volvo to prioritize BEVs.

It is important to note that BEV uptake, for both trucks and buses, is strongly influenced by government targets and incentives; for example, the Netherlands has accelerated the adoption of electric buses through its requirement that all new public-transport buses operate on renewable energy from 2025, in advance of a full zero-emission mandate by 2030.