The global mobility narrative is often framed as a binary: EVs represent the future, while ICE vehicles are relics of the past.

In reality, ICE vehicles are far from being obsolete. They are evolving and remain a critical component of the net-zero strategy, especially in markets where full electrification faces economic or infrastructural barriers.

Hybridization: Bridging the gap

Hybrid powertrains balance ICE efficiency with electrified propulsion, cutting fuel use and emissions while avoiding full EV infrastructure needs. The chart below shows 2030 life-cycle1 carbon intensity for new light vehicles by fuel type, split into upstream emissions (from materials and components) and downstream emissions (Well-to-Wheel during use).

Transitioning from pure ICE to PHEV increases upstream emissions by around 18% due to battery production but cuts downstream emissions by nearly half through better energy efficiency. Overall, switching to PHEVs can lower total CO₂ intensity by almost 40%.