Overview

Decarbonization is a competitive factor for the automotive industry. Emissions that occur in a vehicles' use phase—Scope 3 Category 11—account for 70-80% of automakers’ carbon profiles and potentially more for auto suppliers. Reducing vehicle carbon emissions during the use phase is a primary goal for major automakers. Missing those goals is a huge financial risk.

S&P Global Mobility offers datasets in a consistent and comparable format to support carbon accounting, enable benchmarking, target tracking, competitive analysis, and self-reporting.

Vehicle coverage

Manufacturer dataset covering sales brand, global segment, body type, propulsion type, engine fuel type, and sales market.

Geographic coverage

75+ sales countries reported by Brazil, EU, Mainland China, United States, and Rest of World (RoW); other major markets to be added in future releases. 

Timeframe

Current year plus 12-year forecasts, including with historical data to 2014.

Reporting Frequency

Two updates per year.

Benefits

Our Carbon Accounting Downstream solution provides comprehensive datasets on vehicle use phase carbon emissions (Scope 3, Category 11)—in a consistent and comparable format—across automaker and model lifecycles. 

Ideal For

Financial Institutions

Report Scope 3 financed emissions with more reliable data built upon a granular and consistent source and methodology. Identify industry benchmarks, best practices, and set decarbonization targets to guide the market.

Automakers

Make informed decisions on product roadmaps regionally and globally to stay on track with decarbonization targets and competitiveness. Identify potential regulatory/transitional risks.



Auto Suppliers

Understand automakers’ use phase decarbonization trends driven by technology developments and report allocated Scope 3 use phase emissions. Stay informed and prepared for product management under the dynamics of clients’ technological changes and market regulations.

Data Sample | Automotive Carbon Accounting Downstream

