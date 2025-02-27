S&P Global Offerings
Understand carbon accounting for automakers’ vehicle use phase carbon emissions (Scope 3, Category 11). Global datasets enable easy comparisons.
Decarbonization is a competitive factor for the automotive industry. Emissions that occur in a vehicles' use phase—Scope 3 Category 11—account for 70-80% of automakers’ carbon profiles and potentially more for auto suppliers. Reducing vehicle carbon emissions during the use phase is a primary goal for major automakers. Missing those goals is a huge financial risk.
S&P Global Mobility offers datasets in a consistent and comparable format to support carbon accounting, enable benchmarking, target tracking, competitive analysis, and self-reporting.
Manufacturer dataset covering sales brand, global segment, body type, propulsion type, engine fuel type, and sales market.
75+ sales countries reported by Brazil, EU, Mainland China, United States, and Rest of World (RoW); other major markets to be added in future releases.
Current year plus 12-year forecasts, including with historical data to 2014.
Two updates per year.
Our Carbon Accounting Downstream solution provides comprehensive datasets on vehicle use phase carbon emissions (Scope 3, Category 11)—in a consistent and comparable format—across automaker and model lifecycles.
Report Scope 3 financed emissions with more reliable data built upon a granular and consistent source and methodology. Identify industry benchmarks, best practices, and set decarbonization targets to guide the market.