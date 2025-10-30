United States: Policy shifts affecting electrification

Electrification in the US is facing new challenges due to shifting government policies and consumer adoption trends. Proposed adjustments to EPA emissions regulations—in addition to the termination of consumer EV incentives—are prompting automakers to reassess their long-term strategies.

Regulatory oversight at both the EPA and NHTSA is determined by the existing presidential administration. In 2025, government leadership relaxed the current framework and proposed significant revisions to existing regulations. Currently, there are no fines or penalties being enforced to push automakers toward electrification or to boost BEV adoption in the market.

Additionally, two key changes for consumers are in effect as of October 1, 2025: an expiration of the EV purchase credit established under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the phase-out of the “leasing loophole,” which allowed consumers to still take advantage of the EV credit through leased vehicles.

Leasing was a major driver of BEV adoption in the US; the removal of this incentive is expected to be particularly impactful.

Besides these regulatory and incentive shifts, two other significant headwinds to BEV adoption persist: higher vehicle pricing and ongoing range anxiety among consumers. This environment may create new opportunities for range extended electric vehicles (REEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), especially as manufacturers seek adaptable solutions for segments like full-size pickup trucks.

However, caution remains, as REEVs are largely untested in North America and their long-term viability is uncertain, particularly outside the truck market.

Overall, manufacturers are shifting their focus toward flexible powertrain system strategies that can accommodate regulatory uncertainty and changing consumer preferences. The US market is likely to witness increased experimentation with transitional technologies such as REEVs and hybrids, as the industry navigates the complex interplay of incentives, policy, and consumer demand.

China: BEV adoption trends still strong

China presents a different picture, where the policy environment still strongly favors BEVs through initiatives such as the Dual Credit and Corporate Average Fuel Consumption (CAFC) targets. Recent months have seen an upward adjustment in China’s BEV forecast, driven by government policies that incentivize vehicle scrappage and replacement programs benefiting cost-sensitive consumers in the entry and mass market segments.

These targeted policies are reinforcing BEV adoption and supporting their continued growth trajectory. However, consumer preferences show a nuanced shift, with a growing, though now moderate interest in PHEVs and REEVs. The recent downward adjustment in our forecast for these propulsion types is largely due to lower-than-expected market gain from leading OEMs.

BYD, for example, saw rapid growth rates for these powertrains in the second half of 2024 with models like the PHEV DM5.0. This initial surge is now leveling off as the market matures and competition intensifies.

Still, the new CAFC regulation targets—which convert electricity consumption into fuel-consumption equivalents are expected to favor BEVs. Consequently, BEVs have seen upward forecast adjustments compared to PHEVs and REEVs.

Overall, domestic OEMs, including BYD and Li Xiang, continue to drive mainland China’s market trends, prompting foreign manufacturers to adapt their powertrain system strategies to stay competitive.

Europe: Strong regulation meets uneven adoption

The EU’s Fit for 55 initiative, through its CO2 reduction targets, effectively mandates that all new vehicle registrations be zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

While the EU’s bold targets and regulatory clarity demonstrate a strong commitment to reducing the environmental impact of transportation, BEV adoption remains uneven in the European market.

Slower-than-expected BEV uptake reflects the challenge of synchronizing product cycles with policy targets and consumer demand.