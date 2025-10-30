S&P Global Offerings
Understand how the strategies for powertrain system production are diverging as policy, economics, and consumer demand pull in different directions.
A decade ago, the automotive industry appeared to agree that full electrification was the future. Many believed that battery electric vehicles (BEVs) would dominate, and the path forward seemed clear.
Fast forward to today, and that once-unified vision has splintered. While the long-term shift toward an all-electric future continues, the routes to get there now differ sharply by region.
Strategies for powertrain system production are diverging as policy, economics, and consumer demand pull in different directions. The slowdown in EV adoption rates in key markets like North America and Europe, combined with political uncertainty, is forcing automakers to rethink their timelines and technologies.
Figure 1: Projected share of electrified vehicles in global production by region, highlighting the divergence in strategies across North America, Europe, China, and beyond.
Electrification in the US is facing new challenges due to shifting government policies and consumer adoption trends. Proposed adjustments to EPA emissions regulations—in addition to the termination of consumer EV incentives—are prompting automakers to reassess their long-term strategies.
Regulatory oversight at both the EPA and NHTSA is determined by the existing presidential administration. In 2025, government leadership relaxed the current framework and proposed significant revisions to existing regulations. Currently, there are no fines or penalties being enforced to push automakers toward electrification or to boost BEV adoption in the market.
Additionally, two key changes for consumers are in effect as of October 1, 2025: an expiration of the EV purchase credit established under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the phase-out of the “leasing loophole,” which allowed consumers to still take advantage of the EV credit through leased vehicles.
Leasing was a major driver of BEV adoption in the US; the removal of this incentive is expected to be particularly impactful.
Besides these regulatory and incentive shifts, two other significant headwinds to BEV adoption persist: higher vehicle pricing and ongoing range anxiety among consumers. This environment may create new opportunities for range extended electric vehicles (REEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), especially as manufacturers seek adaptable solutions for segments like full-size pickup trucks.
However, caution remains, as REEVs are largely untested in North America and their long-term viability is uncertain, particularly outside the truck market.
Overall, manufacturers are shifting their focus toward flexible powertrain system strategies that can accommodate regulatory uncertainty and changing consumer preferences. The US market is likely to witness increased experimentation with transitional technologies such as REEVs and hybrids, as the industry navigates the complex interplay of incentives, policy, and consumer demand.
China presents a different picture, where the policy environment still strongly favors BEVs through initiatives such as the Dual Credit and Corporate Average Fuel Consumption (CAFC) targets. Recent months have seen an upward adjustment in China’s BEV forecast, driven by government policies that incentivize vehicle scrappage and replacement programs benefiting cost-sensitive consumers in the entry and mass market segments.
These targeted policies are reinforcing BEV adoption and supporting their continued growth trajectory. However, consumer preferences show a nuanced shift, with a growing, though now moderate interest in PHEVs and REEVs. The recent downward adjustment in our forecast for these propulsion types is largely due to lower-than-expected market gain from leading OEMs.
BYD, for example, saw rapid growth rates for these powertrains in the second half of 2024 with models like the PHEV DM5.0. This initial surge is now leveling off as the market matures and competition intensifies.
Still, the new CAFC regulation targets—which convert electricity consumption into fuel-consumption equivalents are expected to favor BEVs. Consequently, BEVs have seen upward forecast adjustments compared to PHEVs and REEVs.
Overall, domestic OEMs, including BYD and Li Xiang, continue to drive mainland China’s market trends, prompting foreign manufacturers to adapt their powertrain system strategies to stay competitive.
The EU’s Fit for 55 initiative, through its CO2 reduction targets, effectively mandates that all new vehicle registrations be zero-emission vehicles by 2035.
While the EU’s bold targets and regulatory clarity demonstrate a strong commitment to reducing the environmental impact of transportation, BEV adoption remains uneven in the European market.
Slower-than-expected BEV uptake reflects the challenge of synchronizing product cycles with policy targets and consumer demand.
Figure 2: Forecast changes in European EV volumes, reflecting both the challenges and the ongoing commitment to electrification amidst regulatory pressures.
As manufacturers navigate this landscape, they are increasingly relying on a mix of powertrain system technologies, including mild hybrids (both MHEV and MHEVe), full-hybrids (FHEVs) and PHEVs, to comply with regulations while addressing consumer needs. This shift underscores the importance of flexibility in product offerings, as companies adapt to the evolving landscape.
Looking ahead, the European market anticipates a significant uptick in BEV volumes over the next decade. Long-term growth expectations are supported by extensive product activity, with numerous new BEV launches slated for 2026-2027.
Still, the industry must remain vigilant, as external factors such as economic conditions and consumer sentiment can significantly impact the trajectory of BEV adoption. Regulatory timing and product cycles have already contributed to a stop-and-go momentum in BEV production, leading to slower growth trajectories.
Figure 3: Projected powertrain mix in Europe from 2023 to 2035, highlighting the anticipated contributions of BEVs, PHEVs, and other technologies.
While PHEV and REEV technologies are emerging as important contributors to the powertrain system mix in Europe, the current regulatory environment does not fully support these technologies, casting uncertainty over their future.
Better leveraging these key transition technologies will be critical not only for meeting decarbonization goals but also for engaging consumers in the green transformation, in addition to serving export markets where demand for these vehicles is expected to remain robust.
Yet, the EU’s consideration of tighter rules—particularly those adjusting the ‘utility factor’ that weights the proportion of distance PHEVs travel using electric power could significantly impact these vehicles' emissions calculations in the WLTP CO2 certified value. The next phase of the utility factor rules will pose even greater challenges for PHEVs and REEVs, as the regulation does not distinguish between them.
Consequently, OEMs are exercising caution in their investments, which is reflected in the lack of significant upward momentum for these technologies. In particular, the second phase of the Utility Factor under the Euro 6e-bis-FCM standard for 2027 for new type and 2028 for new registrations will introduce more stringent requirements, potentially reducing the appeal of PHEV and REEV investments for manufacturers.
The European automotive market stands at a crossroads where regulatory pressures and shifting consumer preferences are reshaping the powertrain system landscape. As companies adapt to these changes, the importance of scenario-based thinking becomes increasingly evident.
By embracing a scenario-planning approach to powertrain development and maintaining a comprehensive understanding of the evolving landscape, manufacturers can position themselves for success in a fragmented world.
The once-dominant vision of a singular powertrain system solution is giving way to a multi-faceted future. REEVs, PHEVs and FHEVs are increasingly seen as transitional technologies, while mild hybrids are scaling across segments. The emergence of 800V architectures and modular platforms in premium BEVs further indicates a shift towards more sophisticated technological solutions.
Different regions are prioritizing different technologies and timelines, indicating that local constraints are shaping technology adoption more than any global consensus.
Companies that cling to a singular vision of the future face heightened risks. Overcommitting to BEVs in markets lacking infrastructure or misjudging policy shifts such as the disappearance of IRA incentives could lead to significant missteps. The consequences of these misalignments can ripple across functions, creating discord between product development, compliance, sourcing, and investment strategies.
By modeling multiple pathways to account for regulatory, economic, and consumer volatility, automakers can stress-test investments, align teams, and plan for diverse market outcomes.
Tools like the Light Vehicle Powertrain Scenario Forecast offer region-specific projections and contextual insights, functioning as decision-support systems rather than static predictions. This approach allows stake-holders to adjust strategies in real time, ensuring powertrain system investments remain aligned with evolving market conditions.
The Light Vehicle Powertrain Scenario Forecast serves as a vital resource in this fragmented environment. It offers region-specific, scenario-based forecasts, leveraging trusted production data, contextual analysis, and baseline assumptions that are updated quarterly.
The dataset is not merely a forecast but a decision-support mechanism for automakers struggling to understand where to hedge their bets.
As the automotive industry navigates this complex terrain, embracing a multifaceted approach to powertrain development is essential for success.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.