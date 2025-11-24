S&P Global Offerings
By Abby Chun Tu
As China boosts overseas vehicle manufacturing to bypass tariffs, learn how new plants, partnerships and EV strategies are transforming global auto production.
Mainland China’s vehicle exports are projected to exceed 6.5 million units in 2025, driven by domestic automakers' initiatives to broaden their global footprint. In the first three quarters of 2025, mainland China-based automakers exported 4.95 million vehicles. Of those, more than 35% were new-energy vehicles (NEVs), which include battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs).
While Tesla and various global automakers' joint ventures play a role in bolstering mainland China's vehicle exports, domestic manufacturers are driving the recent growth. Chery, BYD and SAIC are emerging as the top three exporters.
However, an increasing number of countries are implementing trade barriers to promote local production. To avoid those barriers, Chinese car manufacturers are investing in overseas vehicle manufacturing in key regions to build new capacities.
Mainland China will remain a key export hub for Chinese auto manufacturers in the next few years thanks to a well-developed domestic supply chain and a strong auto manufacturing base. Exports are also supported by overcapacity in the home market. According to S&P Global Mobility data, combined designed capacity—the maximum output of all production facilities—of mainland China-based auto manufacturers exceeded 46 million units in 2024.
In contrast, annual light-vehicle sales in mainland China are forecast to average around 28 million units through 2030. Therefore, exports help keep plants operating at a profitable capacity.
One hurdle to this strategy, however, is that many regions impose high tariffs on products from mainland China, making Chinese EVs expensive for automakers to export. Depending on automaker strategy, the cost is fully passed on to the consumer, fully absorbed, or partially passed on and partially absorbed. In any case, it creates an expense that someone has to pay in part to avoid incurring tariffs. As a result, mainland China-based automakers are developing global vehicle manufacturing capacity.
As mainland Chinese car manufacturers begin setting up plants overseas to avoid tariffs and shipping costs, mainland China’s exports are set to moderate. Still, new plants in major automotive regions could significantly boost sales of Chinese vehicles in these markets.
Along with avoiding tariffs and shipping costs, building close to where you sell improves market potential inherently. In most cases, consumers are more open to automakers who invest locally, regardless of where a brand’s home market is.
Chinese car brands’ drive to set up vehicle manufacturing overseas will be a gradual process. According to S&P Global Mobility data and automotive industry analysis, overseas production output from mainland China’s three largest exporters—Chery, BYD and SAIC—only accounted for 5% of their total output in 2024.
Among Chinese car brands, Chery has the highest output outside mainland China, with more than 10 global car assembly locations, reflecting the expansion of its car manufacturing process. Domestic plants still accounted for 88% of its total output in 2024, but its overseas vehicle manufacturing ambitions are supported by capacity investments readying to come online.
Over the past three years, Southeast and Central Asia have received an inflow of Chinese investments. In those regions, China’s five largest vehicle exporters (BYD, Chery, Changan, SAIC and Geely) have expanded manufacturing locations to 19 sites, using self-operated plants, joint venture plants and product lines operated by local assemblers.
More than 15 of these facilities were built after 2022, when Chinese automakers’ push into overseas markets began to intensify. In Southeast Asia, growing EV demand and the region’s strong trade relations with mainland China make countries like Indonesia and Malaysia key growth markets for Chinese car brands.
To promote local electric vehicle manufacturing, both countries are rolling back their incentives for imported EVs. Malaysia, for instance, will no longer offer tax exemptions for fully imported EVs after January 1, 2026. Locally assembled EVs built from completely knocked down kits, versus complete local assembly, will continue to benefit from tax incentives until 2027. Indonesia’s tax incentives for fully built EV imports are also set to expire at the end of 2025.
To adapt to these new rules, Chinese automakers including BYD, Chery and Geely have launched—or will soon begin—electric vehicle manufacturing and local car assembly of global-market models in these markets.
In Europe, the inflow of Chinese EV imports prompted the EU to announce hefty tariffs to protect domestic car brands. However, major Chinese OEMs have expanded their manufacturing footprints in the region to avoid the tariffs.
BYD, for instance, is constructing two electric vehicle manufacturing plants in Europe to circumvent the EU’s tariffs on imported Chinese-built EVs. These new plants will build both EVs and PHEVs to support BYD’s sales expansion.
Production of the BYD Dolphin Surf EV at the Hungary plant begins by the end of 2025. In Türkiye, the Seal U PHEV is expected to enter production by the end of 2026. BYD’s pivot to a more flexible multi-powertrain approach in Europe has been followed by its Chinese peers Chery and SAIC.
Chery has taken a more subtle approach, entering a joint venture with Spanish automaker Ebro-EV Motors to produce vehicles under the Ebro brand in Spain. The Barcelona plant initially assembled Ebro models developed on Chery’s platforms. Chery’s models, including EVs, PHEVs and internal combustion engine products, introduced by the Jaecoo and Omoda brands are expected to begin production in the coming months.
To accelerate overseas vehicle manufacturing, Chinese car manufacturers are increasingly relying on partnerships with established global carmakers and existing production sites. Chinese EV startups have also drawn on partnerships in overseas markets to fast-track localization plans.
Leapmotor, whose international operations are backed by Stellantis, began assembling its vehicles in Europe at Stellantis’s Poland plant and will start production in Malaysia by the end of 2025 using Stellantis’s Gurun facility.
Geely’s partnership with Renault in Brazil is another example of Chinese companies forging partnerships with global carmakers to make use of existing production sites. Geely reached a deal with Renault Group in November to acquire a 26.4% stake in Renault’s Brazilian unit, Renault do Brasil. Under the partnership, the two will build both Renault and Geely’s models in Brazil at Renault’s plant.
China's position as a technological leader in the EV sector helps its automakers to address concerns regarding market flooding. Investments from BYD and Great Wall Motor also support local government policies in countries like Brazil to maintain manufacturing strength and technological competitiveness.
BYD has made substantial inroads into the Brazilian market, selling 172,303 vehicles from 2022 to October 2025. In September 2025 alone, sales of BYD’s passenger vehicles reached 10,022 units, making it the seventh-largest auto manufacturer in Brazil with a 4.3% market share.
Chinese automakers are poised to play a pivotal role in helping emerging markets transition to electrification. At the 47th ASEAN SUMMIT, Geely’s partnership with Malaysian automaker Proton was highlighted as a key project contributing to Malaysia’s green transition and its efforts to become a regional automotive manufacturing hub in the ASEAN region.
Geely acquired a stake of 49% in Proton in 2017 and has helped refresh its product line through technical collaboration. Thanks to the introduction of Geely platform-based models like the Proton X50 and X70, Proton’s sales more than doubled from 2017 to 140,000 vehicles in 2024.
In 2025, Proton’s first EV, the e. MAS 7, developed on Geely’s Galaxy E5, began production at its Tanjung Malim plant in Malaysia. This new facility, dedicated to NEV production, will support the roll out of an array of Proton models developed on a modular platform adapted from Geely’s GEA architecture.
According to S&P Global Mobility’s light-vehicle production forecast, the combined output of NEVs by Chinese car manufacturers in ASEAN is expected to account for 68% of the region’s total NEV production by 2030—a notable jump from 20% in 2024. These projections reflect broader vehicle manufacturing industry trends, showing a steady rise in NEV production from 5.3% of the total region’s output in 2024 to 21% by 2030.
Chinese automakers are expanding global vehicle manufacturing to avoid tariffs, reduce shipping costs and gain market access. As more plants come online, Chinese car brands will be better positioned to compete directly in key regions.
S&P Global Mobility’s AutoIntelligence service delivers comprehensive industry analysis and monitoring of issues affecting the industry. Analysis includes automaker activity—from investments to new products—as well as sales and production trends and actions in more than 95% of global vehicle markets.
The AutoIntelligence suite is fully aligned with S&P Global automotive forecasts and acts as an early indicator to the complementary vehicle forecasts.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.