General Motors, an industry leader in the EV space, has gained 1.12 PP of market share in the first seven months of 2025 by offering EVs across all four brands, almost ten times the OEM’s EV share compared to 2020. Toyota and Hyundai also benefited from introducing EVs, though to a lesser extent than GM.

Toyota has reaped major rewards from its robust presence in the hybrid space. Building on the exceptional historical success of the iconic Prius, Toyota now offers its hybrid propulsion system across most of its models, and it owes almost half of its 16.4% retail market share thus far in 2025 to hybrid registrations.

Hyundai has also benefited from hybrid models, with its 2025 share lift from hybrids almost a multiple of ten compared to five years ago. GM currently only offers hybrid propulsion system on the Corvette, so the company has not experienced any significant lift from this powertrain.

The three leading car manufacturers also have done a superior job of retaining existing owners. As shown on Chart 4 below, both make and manufacturer loyalties declined less for these companies than they did for the “Next Seven” manufacturers.

Manufacturer loyalty declined at the “Next Seven” five times as much as it did for the leaders, while brand loyalty dropped one percentage point more at the “Next Seven” than for the leaders.

(Note that all manufacturers experienced declines in this metric from 2020 to 2025 as post-pandemic loyalty rates industry-wide have failed to return to their pre-pandemic and early-pandemic levels.)