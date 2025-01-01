­This review is the third installment in a three-part series on cannibalization and conquest rates of incremental models; the initial review focused on incremental gasoline models and the second focused on hybrid gasoline-electric vehicles.

Despite a slowdown in US battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales toward the end of 2024, long-term electric vehicle market trends are optimistic. Sales forecasts project a continued increase in BEV market share as consumer demand and infrastructure evolve.

In October 2024, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) market reached a share of 8.9% of all retail registrations in October 2024, reflecting a year-over-year increase of just 0.6 percentage points. However, BEV sales volume through the first 10 months of 2024 grew a significant 12.6% from the previous year, registering 1,023,716 units. If you exclude Tesla, the BEV market saw an impressive 40% rise in sales during that same time period, or 495,725 units.

For this study, we looked at 29 newly released BEV models to assess their ability to conquest new customers into the brand. To qualify, the vehicle must have met certain criteria: