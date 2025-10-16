As the automotive industry embraces electrification, choosing the right EV for towing is becoming a defining consideration for next-generation pickups. Plug-in electric vehicles (EVs) are making huge strides, particularly in the towing and utility sectors, which are crucial to the US pickup truck market.

Automotive industry insights from S&P Global Mobility reveal key advances in propulsion systems, battery capacities and motor power that are enhancing electric vehicle towing capabilities.

This data highlights a compelling trend: electric pickups are closing the gap with traditional trucks by offering superior torque, improved battery energy density and more sophisticated energy management systems.

Together, these technical advances are boosting EV towing capacity while reducing range loss, helping EVs meet the practical needs of individual consumers and commercial users.