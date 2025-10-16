S&P Global Offerings
16 October 2025
Electric vehicle towing is catching up fast. Discover how EV trucks are closing the gap with ICE models through torque, battery and tech advances.
As the automotive industry embraces electrification, choosing the right EV for towing is becoming a defining consideration for next-generation pickups. Plug-in electric vehicles (EVs) are making huge strides, particularly in the towing and utility sectors, which are crucial to the US pickup truck market.
Automotive industry insights from S&P Global Mobility reveal key advances in propulsion systems, battery capacities and motor power that are enhancing electric vehicle towing capabilities.
This data highlights a compelling trend: electric pickups are closing the gap with traditional trucks by offering superior torque, improved battery energy density and more sophisticated energy management systems.
Together, these technical advances are boosting EV towing capacity while reducing range loss, helping EVs meet the practical needs of individual consumers and commercial users.
Stay ahead of the curve in electric vehicle towing and EV truck trends with the S&P Global Mobility E-Mobility Technology Module.
Get started with a free data sample.
These advances highlight the promise and current limits of electric vehicle towing capability. On the plus side, EVs deliver instant torque for powerful and smooth acceleration, giving them a distinct advantage in towing performance over traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
Models such as the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T exemplify this capability, with impressive towing capacities of up to 10,000 and 11,000 pounds, respectively. EVs also offer lower operating costs and reduced maintenance, making them an attractive option for frequent towers. Features like regenerative braking allow these vehicles to recapture energy and minimize brake wear, particularly on downhill grades.
However, their heavy battery packs can limit payload capacity, and towing substantial loads can reduce range by 50% or more. This makes careful route planning and access to reliable charging infrastructure critical for long-distance towing.
As electric pickups continue to advance, they’re also reshaping what consumers expect from towing-capable trucks. In the US, pickup buyers expect vehicles that seamlessly handle daily commuting and challenging towing tasks. This dual requirement sets a high bar for electric pickups. As manufacturers introduce EV versions of popular models, they must match or surpass the towing and utility performance of traditional ICE trucks.
With the growing popularity of outdoor recreation and trailer towing, the pressure is mounting for EVs to demonstrate their capabilities. Original equipment manufacturers must monitor shifting consumer preferences and charging infrastructure gaps — particularly in rural, towing-intensive regions where limited charging access remains a barrier to EV adoption.
Meeting these rising expectations ultimately depends on how electric pickups perform under real-world towing conditions. Several electric pickups have already made their mark in the market, offering valuable insights into towing performance.
The Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Hummer EV stand out with impressive electric car towing capacity, with the Silverado EV rated to tow up to 10,000 pounds. However, towing heavy loads can significantly reduce range—the Silverado EV's estimated range drops substantially when hauling a trailer. This reality underscores the critical relationship between towing capacity and range.
As manufacturers develop next-generation electric pickups, improving battery technology will be important to maximize efficiency under load. Leveraging consumer feedback and usage data can also help refine these vehicles to meet buyers’ changing expectations.
The towing capacity of electric pickups continues to rise, reflecting ongoing advances in battery technology and electric drivetrains. (See chart below.) Our E-Mobility Technology Module shows that OEMs are addressing consumer demand for longer real-world ranges and fewer charging stops. This progress is vital for attracting traditional pickup buyers, as towing heavy loads without losing capability or convenience remains key to electric truck adoption.
Another key factor influencing electric vehicle towing performance is the distinction between braked and unbraked towing. Braked towing, where trailers have their own braking systems, enables higher and safer towing limits, while unbraked towing remains limited for safety reasons. The E-Mobility Technology Module sheds light on the evolving dynamics of these systems. (See chart below.)
As EVs develop, we expect braked towing capacities to rise, although unbraked towing limits will remain largely governed by safety regulations. Improvements in braking systems can further enhance driver confidence and vehicle stability, helping build consumer trust and accelerate broader EV adoption in the utility and towing sectors.
Electric vehicle towing is poised to improve significantly in the coming years. Innovations in battery technology, particularly higher energy densities, will enable the development of larger, lighter battery packs that enhance towing capacity and driving range.
Smart features such as regenerative braking and intelligent towing management systems will further optimize energy use while under load, reducing range loss. OEMs will need to leverage high-quality research and analytics to ensure future EVs meet the evolving utility and performance expectations of pickup buyers.
Next-generation plug-in electric pickups present opportunities and challenges. While EVs provide impressive torque and lower operating costs, concerns about range and payload capacity persist.
To attract traditional pickup truck buyers, manufacturers must focus on improving towing capabilities through advances in battery technology and innovative towing solutions to close the gap with ICE trucks. Ultimately, the success of electric pickups depends on balancing performance, safety and efficiency to meet consumer utility demands while steering the industry toward a more sustainable future.
Stay ahead of the curve in electric vehicle towing and EV truck trends with the S&P Global Mobility E-Mobility Technology Module, which offers data-driven insights into EV performance, battery innovation and towing capability.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.