Despite their success, the modern Fiat 500 and Panda are exceptions in today’s shrinking A-segment market. In 2024, Fiat dominated the diminished European city car market, with the Panda and 500 among only four models in Western Europe to surpass 60,000 units in sales—the others being the Hyundai i10 and Kia Picanto. Just eight A-segment models remained in 2024, down from 24 in 2009. For Elkann, the reason is clear: regulation.

Speaking at the Automotive News conference in Turin, Elkann highlighted the regulatory burden facing the industry. “We are going to face more than 120 new regulations by 2030 [in Europe],” he noted. “If you look at our engineers, more than 25% just work on compliance, so no value is added.”

With the EU permitting different safety rules for quadricycles like the Citroën Ami and Fiat Topolino, which function as small city cars, Elkann sees an opening for a new regulatory category to enable truly affordable urban mobility. Unlike the plastic-clad Ami and Topolino—accessible from age 16 in most European countries but restricted on highways—Elkann envisions a more “carlike” vehicle built on existing small-car platforms and using existing powertrain technology.

Elkann argues these vehicles should be exempt from the growing list of mandatory advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The latest EU mandates from July 2024 include intelligent speed assist (ISA), autonomous emergency braking (AEB), driver drowsiness and attention warning (DDAW) and emergency lane-keeping systems (ELKS)—complex and costly features now required by law.