The industry has regained its manufacturing pace, but potential disruptions in chip supply remain, and production momentum disruption has pushed a 100-million-unit year into the next decade.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the availability of semiconductor chips took a drastic toll on all facets of the automotive industry, and in turn the global economy. But in mid-2023, the worst of the fallout seems to have settled, and the auto industry has found a new normal. In short, the dearth of supply of semiconductor chips that hobbled vehicle production for most of 2021 and 2022 has faded into the background — with some exceptions — according to recent analysis by S&P Global Mobility.

S&P Global Mobility estimates that in 2021 more than 9.5 million units of global light-vehicle production was lost as a direct result of a lack of necessary semiconductors, with the third quarter of 2021 experiencing the largest impact with an estimated volume loss of 3.5 million units. Another 3 million units were impacted in 2022. (These losses are estimated from analyzing original equipment manufacturer announcements, compared to S&P Global Mobility's estimate of production planning volumes during the same timeframes.)

During the first half of 2023, however, losses identifiable as specifically related to the semiconductor shortage fell to about 524,000 units globally. Although the supply of semiconductors remains constrained, more predictable availability has allowed automakers to adapt their production schedules.

As a result, we see semiconductors as a specific cause of production disruptions happening with less frequency.

Production in 2023 has improved as automakers and suppliers have adapted to the current environment, and 2023 sales are improving with more inventory. That said, the pre-pandemic momentum toward a 100-million global vehicle production year has been set back by a decade, according to S&P Global Mobility analysis.