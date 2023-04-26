What's more, such implementation may be more complicated than it appears. Automakers will face challenges transitioning to a centralized hardware architecture using fewer, more powerful blocks and will progress at different rates. Volkswagen, for example, faces software complexity in managing all the functionality and features for its massive portfolio of vehicles across mainstream and luxury brands. As a result, the company's single software platform model has been delayed; the new center computer architecture with zone design will only emerge with the very delayed Software Scalable Platform (SSP) program beyond 2030.

Meanwhile, Japanese and Korean OEMs are not initially developing zonal controls, committing instead to developing software-defined vehicles and introducing a centralized gateway - or body domain controller - which also consolidates the existing vehicle architecture. That said, as the degree of center computing evolves, some type of local or zone ECU design is inevitable.

The evolution of architecture in China tends to happen quicker, with companies like Nio already having a roadmap for zone architecture by 2024. Meanwhile, as the individual domain controllers coalesce into center computers, the shift benefits suppliers of various domain controllers such as Aptiv, Denso, Bosch, and Veoneer while also creating opportunities for suppliers such as NVIDIA, Mobileye, and Qualcomm, companies that will provide high-performance SoCs to power these computers.

Nearly all OEMs are considering the advantages of zonal architecture for their coming vehicle designs. They can save costs by using fewer but more powerful hardware units across different segmentations and markets and scale up by updating vehicle features through their software. To do so, OEMs must align their portfolios with the roadmap of big semiconductor suppliers - such as Qualcomm and Nvidia - to ensure they have the necessary processing power for their vehicles.

Suppliers that can adapt to this new architecture - and synchronize hardware, software, and vehicle platform cadences - will be well-positioned to succeed, while those who fail to adapt will find themselves at a disadvantage.