The automotive semiconductor market experienced a more-than 25% increase in revenue in both 2021 and 2022, demonstrating significant momentum. Subsequently, in 2023, the market continued its upward trajectory with an increase of 18.1%, reflecting a strong yet relatively slower pace compared to the gains recorded in the previous two years.

Electrification, digitization, increased adoption of connectivity features, and automated driving all contributed to this heightened demand for semiconductor chips in the automotive sector.



The chip shortage paradoxically also contributed to inflating the automotive semiconductor sales in 2021 and 2022 because of panic buying. This resulted in high inventory level in the channels which have been a subject of concern for the past 18 months, with an anticipated inventory correction expected to eventually take place.

In 2023, there were indications of this impending inventory correction within the automotive semiconductor market, particularly evident in regions such as Europe. This correction aimed to realign surplus inventory levels with actual market demand. From the market share data it is evident that the impact of the inventory correction was greater than anticipated in 2023 already.



In the mainland Chinese automotive sector, the shift towards electrification remains a driving force. Within this landscape, the power-discrete segment has notably gained prominence. A key development is the rise of captive production, with OEMs like BYD designing their own semiconductors, thereby bypassing traditional suppliers such as Infineon.

The trend towards self-sufficiency, irrespective of whether an OEM utilizes its own fabrication facilities or partners with foundries, represents a significant shift in the market dynamics, challenging the established semiconductor supply chain. This evolution underscores the importance of OEMs in the semiconductor value chain and the potential impact on merchant suppliers.