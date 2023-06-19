Another profound change affects the design of the controllers. In the future, S&P Global Mobility forecasts less usage of ASICS or ASSP chips - custom chips specific for one single application. In other words, if a specific chip is missing, you don't have the flexibility to replace it with another chip. Future domain controllers will likely see more usage of standardized chips as well as codesigned chips.

To combat the chip shortage, OEMs have been looking at new ways to get chips. They have been working with distributors, brokers, and even the foundries to get chips directly. Might other OEMs follow Tesla's example and manufacture their chips? (Tesla has announced that the microcontrollers for their Next Gen Vehicles will be 100% designed in-house.) Some vertically integrated ones may - such as Toyota and Denso establishing Mirise in 2020 to make and buy semiconductors, while Hyundai has been exploring the design of its chips through its Mobis supplier subsidiary.

However, in-house chip design has not yet become a general trend across traditional OEMs - as full-line portfolios have a much broader variety of requirements for their vehicles compared to Tesla. Also, it is difficult to build semiconductor design expertise from scratch; a co-design model like the one adopted by GM with Qualcomm, Infineon, NXP, and Global Foundries to reduce the number of custom chips is a more likely trend.