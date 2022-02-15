US governors call for energy independence as Russian invasion continues

Introduction
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine begins to change the direction of U.S. energy policy, governors across the country have started to weigh in on how the conflict could impact their states' energy situations.
While state-level governments are limited in how they can formally sanction Russia, many governors issued statements, executive orders or letters condemning the actions of the Russian military. Half of the U.S. governors called on President Joe Biden to focus on American energy independence. A handful of states also urged Congress to take action on suspending the federal gas tax as the price of gasoline skyrocketed to above-average levels.
The ongoing conflict in Ukraine indirectly impacts U.S. utilities and regulators. The implications are generally associated with escalating costs at a time when utility prices are trending upward due to other macroeconomic trends and industry-specific issues. The ban on Russian energy product imports could cause additional fuel price volatility for U.S. utilities and merchant providers.
Governors respond to conflict
In public statements, governors offered support of Ukraine and condemned Russia's military invasion. They urged Biden, Congress and federal agencies, to support the ban on imports of Russian oil, suspend the federal gas tax and increase U.S. domestic oil and gas production. An increasing number of governors also issued directives requiring state agencies, and in some cases urging businesses, to review, identify and terminate contracts with any ties to Russia, Russian nationals and even entities supporting Russia. The situation remains fluid as new details emerge daily.
While most governors delivered their State of the State address prior to the invasion of Ukraine, many mentioned energy issues, however briefly, and did so in the context of the transition to cleaner fuel sources, electric vehicles and an effort to embrace new energy technologies. For additional details on State of the State addresses, refer here: US governors place spotlight on EVs, clean energy in state addresses.
On March 4, nearly all U.S. Republican governors asked Biden to support what they described as efforts to restore American energy independence. "By removing [Biden's] bans on new oil and gas development on federal lands, building the Keystone XL pipeline and reinstating regulatory reforms to streamline energy permitting, we can protect our national energy security and sell to our friends rather than buy from our enemies — specifically Russia," the statement said.
Biden announced March 8 that the U.S. is banning all imports of Russian oil, gas and other energy, allowing companies to withdraw from existing contracts within 45 days. The policy also prohibits new U.S. investment in Russia's energy sector.
"The United States produces far more oil domestically than all of European — all the European countries combined," Biden said. "In fact, we're a net exporter of energy. So we can take this step when others cannot."
While the concept of energy independence has picked up steam in recent years, the idea has been around for decades, going as far back as the 1970s. According to U.S. Energy Information Association, in 2019, the U.S. became a net total energy exporter
At a March 14 Democratic National Committee event, Biden said Russia's invasion of Ukraine "is another reason why we have to get off our dependency on fossil fuels," adding, "Imagine where we'd be right now if, in fact, Europe was in fact free of fossil fuels and we were in a situation where ... it was all renewables. It'd be a different world."
Some governors see an opportunity to bring fossil fuel production back into the national energy conversation.
In a press release issued March 8, Alaska
In August 2021, a U.S. District Court judge in Alaska vacated permits for ConocoPhillips' Willow Project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. Approvals for the project were initially pushed through toward the end of the Trump Administration. However, with the federal ruling, the permits were sent back to the approving agencies for review. At the time of the ruling, Dunleavy said it was a "horrible decision" and had the project been developed, it would have produced over 160,000 barrels of oil a day and created thousands of jobs benefiting the state and the American people. On Feb. 3, the Bureau of Land Management initiated the process of accepting public input of supplemental analysis of the Willow Project. Public comments were due to the agency by March 9.
In a letter sent to Biden on March 15, Montana
New Jersey
The executive order complements legislation prohibiting certain government dealings with businesses associated with Russia or Belarus. Senate Bill 1889 and Assembly Bill 3090, which were signed March 9, require the state Treasury Department to develop a list of persons and entities that it determines have engaged in prohibited activities in Russia or Belarus. Additionally, the measures prohibit the state from investing pension or annuity funds in an entity appearing on the list developed by the department.
North Dakota
On March 1, Oklahoma
In a March 7 letter sent to President Biden, Utah
West Virginia
In a statement released March 9, Wyoming
"We must focus on producing homegrown energy for our domestic security and to combat inflation," said Gordon. EIA data shows that Wyoming produces 14 times more energy than it consumes, making it the nation's biggest net energy supplier. Additionally, Wyoming also produces more natural gas from federal leases than any other state.
On Feb. 24, Colorado
During the March 8 State of the State address, California
California legislation enacted in 2018 sets a goal of zero-emissions power by 2045, while an executive order was signed establishing a new target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.
Several bills are before the California Legislature that would advance Newsom's goal of pulling away for fossil fuels. Senate Bill 1322 would enact the California Oil Refinery Cost Disclosure Act, requiring refineries to report the gross and net margins of what it paid for each barrel of crude oil that was then refined into gasoline. A separate measure, Senate Bill 953, would require the State Lands Commission to terminate all remaining oil and gas leases under its jurisdiction in tidelands and submerged lands within state waters by Dec. 31, 2023.
