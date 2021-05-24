Top 50 largest US banks in Q4'20

The 50 largest U.S. banks added $814.18 billion in assets during the fourth quarter of 2020, led by a $140 billion gain at JPMorgan Chase & Co., the U.S.'s largest bank.

All but nine of the big banks reported an increase in assets during the final quarter of 2020.

Already this year, two large deals have been announced that will shake up the top 50 ranking. Most recently, M&T Bank Corp. announced a $7.56 billion deal to acquire People's United Financial Inc. on Feb. 22, which would make the company the 16th-largest U.S. bank by assets, up from No. 30 in the previous ranking. M&T's assets and deposits are adjusted upward by $63.44 billion and $52.14 billion, respectively. The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

On Jan. 4, SVB Financial Group announced its acquisition of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. for $941.4 million. The deal boosts SVB's pro forma assets by $10.05 billion and $8.60 billion in deposits, moving it up three spots in the rankings to No. 34.

Meanwhile, Huntington Bancshares Inc. moved up 10 spots to No. 24 after announcing Dec. 13, 2020, that it would acquire TCF Financial Corp. Huntington's pro forma assets increased by $47.80 billion, while its pro forma deposits grew $38.86 billion to account for the pending transaction.

