The Middle East and Africa's 30 largest banks by assets, 2021

Qatar National Bank (QPSC) remained the largest bank by assets in the Middle East and Africa region for the sixth consecutive year, S&P Global Market Intelligence's latest regional ranking shows. The Qatari lender had assets worth $286.35 billion as of March 31, 2021, $24.79 billion more than United Arab Emirates-based First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, which placed second.

QNB also featured in S&P Global Market Intelligence's annual global bank ranking, although it dropped four places to 100th from 96th in the previous ranking.

The top five were rounded out by UAE-based Emirates NBD Bank PJSC in third, Israel's Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in fourth and South Africa's Standard Bank Group Ltd. in fifth.

Saudi Arabia's highest-placing bank was The Saudi National Bank, at seventh.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. rose one place to sixth, while Israeli peer Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd., which completed the acquisition of Union Bank of Israel Ltd. in September 2020, moved up by three places to 11th spot. Israel Discount Bank Ltd. moved up three places to 16th.

Zimbabwe-based CBZ Holdings Ltd., Israel-based F.I.B.I. Holdings Ltd., Iran-based Bank Sepah and Qatar's Qatar Islamic Bank QPSC were new entrants in this year's ranking, at the 17th, 26th, 28th and 30th spots, respectively.

National Bank of Egypt, with assets of $125.00 billion as at June 30, 2020, rose to 10th from 15th.

Israel and Saudi Arabia have the highest number of banks in the top 30, with five each, followed by South Africa and the UAE with four banks each.

