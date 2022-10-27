The Big Picture: 2023 Technology, Media, & Telecommunications Industry Outlook

Introduction

Ongoing and often increased volatility in the global economy has unsettled technology, media, and telecommunications markets in recent months. But instability is not holding back innovation. Indeed, the foundations of the global economy continue to shift to a digital footing. Enormous new TMT value creation and disruption opportunities are arising as a result of this shift, which has been underway for over a decade and accelerated during the pandemic. In this report, we focus on a handful of segments that we expect to drive the TMT narrative over the coming year and beyond.

Some of the topics we highlight: The metaverse holds promise to open new worlds for work and play, while, in our physical world, datacenters are evolving to lessen their carbon footprint as many enterprises close in on net-zero deadlines and the global energy crisis worsens. Meanwhile, telecom operators are pushing edge connectivity and capacity, but not without financial strain, and fintech companies are evolving to become a layer in the technology stack serving both businesses and consumers. While this report only provides a glimpse into some of the critical issues our analysts are watching in 2023, these key trends reflect the breadth of our research across technology, media, and telecommunications, where we provide in-depth analysis and perspective to help clients make confident decisions in times of disruption.

The Take

In the wake of the pandemic, geopolitical and environmental crises, and recessionary pressures, the global economy's persistent instability underscores the need for businesses and investors to adapt to change at lower cost. That will require greater visibility in order to identify shifts, correct before overshooting, and act with greater confidence, navigating risks and capitalizing on new opportunities before they fade. More than ever, the interconnectedness of the digital economy, both across the TMT landscape and within a vertical context, is becoming a key feature of TMT market evolution. Changes in customer preferences are driving shifts in fintech and media, which in turn are shifting needs for technology infrastructure. These and many more interdependencies offer numerous upsides. Seeking insights into the dynamics of TMT changes can help organizations prosper in these uncertain times.