Welcome to the annual State of Green Business, a review of trends in sustainability over the last five years for the largest 500 companies in the United States, as well as the largest 1,200 companies globally.
Produced in collaboration with GreenBiz, the 2021 assessment includes close to 30 corporate sustainability performance indicators derived from S&P Global Trucost environmental, climate and impact data intelligence, boosted for the first time with ESG data intelligence from S&P Global ESG Scores and its bedrock, the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).
State of Green Business 2021
Click here
See what matters - ESGClick Here
Why just transition, environmental justice are key to any climate plan
Read more
The ESG trends that will drive 2021 – podcast
Read more