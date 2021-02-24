 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/state-of-green-business-2021 content esgSubNav
State of Green Business 2021

The Evolution Of ESG Factors In Credit Risk Assessment: Corporate Governance

The Evolution of ESG Factors in Credit Risk Assessment

Greenhouse gas and gold mines Nearly 1 ton of CO2 emitted per ounce of gold produced in 2019

European Energy Insights - September 2020


Highlights

The global COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the value of environmental, social and corporate governance considerations in capital markets.

Demand for ESG investing accelerated, along with the opportunity to derive more meaningful investment outcomes.

A growing share of companies are publishing sustainability reports, with 90% of major U.S companies publishing a report in 2019.

Welcome to the annual State of Green Business, a review of trends in sustainability over the last five years for the largest 500 companies in the United States, as well as the largest 1,200 companies globally.

Produced in collaboration with GreenBiz, the 2021 assessment includes close to 30 corporate sustainability performance indicators derived from S&P Global Trucost environmental, climate and impact data intelligence, boosted for the first time with ESG data intelligence from S&P Global ESG Scores and its bedrock, the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

